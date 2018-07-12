Border crisis: 3 views
Why are so many people around the world risking their lives, as well as the lives of their children, in making long and dangerous journeys to begin new lives far from home? Patrick Kingsley in “The New Odyssey: The Story of the 21st Century Refugee Crisis,” referring to this great number of refugees, quotes Warsan Shire: “… no one puts their children in a boat unless the water is safer than the land.”
Our world is facing a refugee/immigration crisis. We are a nation sharply divided on the issue, even within the church. The incomprehensible issue is the seeming lack of mercy, compassion and “walking in another’s moccasins” demonstrated by many. We hear and read passionate cries of “It’s the law! They don’t have the right to be here!” Do we ever stop to realize that the privilege we had of being born here was a gift, something we didn’t earn? Why were we blessed to be U.S. citizens? Did God put us here to simply enjoy life, prosper and make ourselves “great”? This is so contradictory to the teachings of Jesus Christ.
In Trib contributor Hal Ritter’s June 26 column “Bait and Switch Politics,” Dr. Ritter discussed President Trump’s recent statement stressing the importance of enforcing immigration law and dismissing even the fundamental idea of due process for immigrants, including those seeking asylum from danger and death: “People must simply be stopped at the border and told they cannot come into the U.S. illegally.”
Did you happen to read the editor’s note in response to a letter to the editor on the very same opinion page: “In the interest of accuracy, the U.S. Supreme Court has consistently held that even non-citizens are entitled to due process and a chance to apply for political asylum.”
Surely this is indicative of the humanitarian spirit behind American law. Adherence to the law without compassion and mercy leads to condescending judgment.
Bill and Mary Ann Thomas, Woodway
***
During my 92 years of life, I have heard many dumb things. At present, I am hearing one of the dumbest things ever. Our leadership says a $21.6 billion wall on our southern border is necessary to solve our immigration problems. Maybe I’m wrong, but I think spending this $21.6 billion on a wall to be a total waste of taxpayer money. In my opinion, a wall is not necessary to solve the problem.
Jack Keltner, McGregor
***
Most 3-year-old children know how to pick up scattered items and place them in a toy box. The current administration flings parents and children across the country, yet cannot reunite them all. Put all of these desperate people on planes to a central location, say, New Orleans and this problem caused by the government will be solved quickly.
The courts can work out the next details after the parents and children are back together.
Tom Corlett, Waco