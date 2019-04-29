Strong wind
Thank goodness. Your newspaper has put all our minds at rest.
According to an April 12 letter from John Vickrey of Norman, Oklahoma, we can all relax. He has decreed that there is no god since, according to Vickrey, the Bible is a mythical book and he has appointed himself to decide for all of us what is right and wrong. Aren’t we lucky?
He has also decreed that it is wrong to support Waco Pro-Life and that we all should support the murder of babies so those who are wanting to live like dogs can go ahead and do this and have the taxpayers pay for abortions to support their lifestyles.
He has also decided we must all give more support to “poor kids.” No mention of how much is already being done for them: Free education, food stamps, rent subsidies, welfare, free breakfast, lunch and supper at school and now pressing schools to furnish them with free meals in the summer when school is out.
As I read Mr. Vickrey’s letter, I wondered why he quoted or misquoted the Bible; why he did not start his own organization to give more help to these poor folks he mentions; how he decided that we should throw out the definition of the word “marriage,” which has served us well for thousands of years, and endorse perversion instead. Most telling of all is his praise for what he calls a more progressive United States. Is it progressive to have so many who do not know if they are male or female? Also, why he thinks Texans need his advice. Why does he not preach in Oklahoma?
Peggy Hill, West
* * *
Have you noticed when readers in McLennan and nearby counties express their views in Trib letters, we frequently get a north wind blowing out of Norman, Oklahoma? John Vickrey on April 12 became hyperventilated by recent letters from Jerry Willett and me.
The content of Vickrey’s letter was a typical progressive response — low on measured reason, high on vitriol. I simply pointed out in my letter of April 10 that when it comes to limiting the range of speakers on campus, secular progressive universities shut out more conservative speakers than religious universities shut out secular progressives.
Of course, Vickrey throws out that tired, old “You-are-a-hater” line. Vickrey takes a shot at my anti-abortion position by claiming that I want to return to the days of back-alley abortions. Since Vickrey places himself in the pro-choice camp, I can discern that he is a supporter of second-term abortions, which are achieved by tearing the fetus apart limb by limb. I won’t claim that Mr. Vickrey is a hater. However, supporting such a horrific procedure does take a person down a notch or two on the compassion scale.
I try to avoid name-calling and stick with the issues at hand. However, I’ll end with one aspersion: Mr. Vickrey, you are an Oklahoman.
John Pisciotta, Director of Pro-Life Waco, Baylor University Professor Emeritus of Economics