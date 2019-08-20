LGBTQ at Baylor: 2 views
Recent Tribune-Herald columns on LGBTQ students’ request for official recognition as an organization/club on the Baylor University campus present two competing concerns.
First, in keeping with Baylor’s commitment to a Christian worldview, BU regents must maintain the historic Christian view of marriage and sexuality. Second, the LGBTQ students’ concerns must be addressed in a compassionate way.
No person, regardless of gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation, should ever be harassed, threatened or harmed. We are all created in the image of God, with great value and dignity, simply as fellow human beings.
However, when faced with demand for approval and recognition of lifestyles that directly contradict the teachings of the Judeo-Christian Scriptures, a Christian university, church or ministry must clearly say what the historic Christian Church (Catholic, Orthodox, Protestant) has recognized for more than 2,000 years — that all sexual activity outside male/female marriage is considered sinful and wrong. This, of course, means that heterosexual promiscuity or homosexual/lesbian sexual relationships have all been considered outside the acceptable Christian teaching on marriage and sexuality.
Tim Keller, pastor and founder of Redeemer Presbyterian Church in New York City, has put it this way: “To respect Jesus, you must respect Scripture, and to make Jesus the basis of your life, you must accept the basis of His” — namely Scripture. Remember, it was the Lord Jesus who said, in John 10:35, “...the Scripture can not be broken...”
In Romans chapter 1, I Corinthians 6, and 2 Timothy chapter 1, the New Testament makes it abundantly clear that anything but male/female sexuality in marriage is unacceptable practice for Christians. The Lord Jesus also makes this clear in Matthew 19 when he prohibits divorce except for sexual immorality (Greek word: porneia — all sexual activity outside one man/one woman marriage).
Possibly one solution for regents would be to allow any group of students to petition to use a classroom or campus facility to meet for mutual discussion or encouragement without giving such a group formal university recognition as a campus organization or club. And, of course, Baylor should vigorously enforce their campus code prohibiting harassment or threats toward any student, for any reason.
Professor Maria L. Boccia, in her Aug. 3 column, “Baylor heartily welcomes diversity, yet maintains Christian values,” was exactly correct: “...students should remember what they signed up for when they chose to come to a very openly, self-consciously Christian university.” Baylor must not officially recognize a group of students who represent lifestyles and sexual expression repudiating the moral standards of the historic, orthodox, Christian faith. Jesus did not condemn the woman caught in the act of adultery, but neither did he affirm her lifestyle choice. He simply told her (in John chapter 8), “Neither do I condemn you, go and sin no more.”
Warren Fain, Waco
* * *
Regarding Maria L. Boccia’s column, “Baylor heartily welcomes diversity, yet maintains Christian values,” published Aug. 3: Respect, to me, is a one-way street so far as Christian values are concerned. There is only one way, Jesus’ way, and that is to look at every person as important as the other. If your values ignore the pain of a specific group, I feel they should be changed. Jesus did not exclude certain people from His cure.
Let us alter Baylor’s values if they exclude others. Let us always adhere to the value of “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.”
Joanne Hueske, Moody