Kavanaugh furor
In a rare example of exemplary bipartisan statesmanship, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake on Friday reached out to Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee and agreed to an FBI background check on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh regarding allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women. This sharply contrasts with the other, all-male GOP members’ shameful dismissal of sexual-assault allegations by three credible women.
When the outside attorney hired by the GOP to question both Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford attempted to ask factual questions of Kavanaugh, the Republicans removed her and decided to take over the Kavanaugh testimony. However, they failed to question Kavanaugh. Instead, they simply attempted to portray him as the victim and dismiss the allegations of a courageous woman who had nothing whatsoever to gain in testifying.
The GOP’s attempts to make Kavanaugh the victim and their dismissal of Dr. Ford’s allegations illustrate why women often fail to report sexual abuse. Whether or not the multiple allegations against Kavanaugh are proven, he has disqualified himself by his nakedly partisan and rageful rant alleging that investigating these allegations is a Democratic conspiracy to avenge the Clintons. Being a conservative ideologue in the vein of Neil Gorsuch is one thing; being a brazenly partisan and ranting bully is quite another. He certainly attempted to bully Sen. Amy Klobuchar and he clearly demonstrated he does not have the temperament to sit on the Supreme Court.
I do not expect the Texas senators to take any principled stand on a nominee who clearly does not have the judicial temperament to sit on the Supreme Court, nor do I expect them to show respect for Dr. Ford or for any courageous survivor of sexual assault. But history is judging these politicians, and the verdict will be harsh.
Gail Boyd, Woodway
***
The Magna Carta, signed in 1215 by the King of England and the barons, is one of the documents that greatly influenced our U.S. Constitution. Most important is the need for evidence against an accused: No one shall place a man on trial on unsupported allegations “without trustworthy witnesses being brought in for this.”
Whether we like it or not, for there to be justice for the accused, the burden of proof is on the accuser, not the accused. The accuser has full rights to present his or her case.
With President Trump’s currently embattled nominee to the Supreme Court, we see the political liberals attempting to destroy 800 years of hard-fought legal precedent in order to declare one guilty by accusation with virtually no supporting evidence.
How will we be ruled? By the Constitution or tyranny?
Don Hardcastle, Waco