Hold the ice, please
More than a decade ago, following the lead of the U.S. Geological Survey, the National Park Service put up signs in Glacier National Park, Montana, advising visitors to enjoy the glaciers while they could because global warming was going to melt them by the year 2020. Three years ago, when it finally dawned on them that the glaciers were refusing to melt on schedule, they began quietly taking those signs down.
This is nothing new. In 1923, scientists predicted those glaciers would be gone in 25 years, or 1948. In 1936 it was predicted that the glaciers would be gone in, again, 25 years, or 1961. That prediction was made by the same U. S. Geological Survey that said 10 years ago, and with completely straight faces, that the glaciers would be gone by 2020.
In the past few decades, we have heard one doomsday prediction after another, usually telling us we must “do something” within a 10-year time-frame or it will be too late to save the planet. What they are really doing is giving themselves 10 years to come up with a new deadline for the end of the world.
It should be obvious by now that these climate alarmists don’t know what they’re talking about and whatever “evidence” they have is manufactured to fit their preconceived notions. The only thing being cooked on the planet are the books.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Making a difference
Group W Bench has retooled with great purpose. We’re three years old now with the equivalent of 8,600 bags of litter and debris to our credit, gathered with gusto from Waco streets, alleys, the Brazos River, Lake Waco and Texas’ longest Adopt-A-Highway at six miles on State Highway 6, saving the City of Waco and McLennan County more than 1,400 hours of cleanup time at $16,000! Our Facebook page has 972 members in 44 countries.
We have fully partnered with Keep Waco Beautiful where we assist with recycling at City of Waco events. McLennan County Probation Department has been a partner for two years and graduated 162 folks through community service hours to regain their productive roles back in society (and hopefully with more appreciation for our environment). They have helped us maintain our Adopt-A-Highway and seized several opportunities raking leaves and tidying up church grounds.
Our next project is with Midway Middle School. Eighteen robotics team members are building us a robotic, solar-powered, remote-controlled (with conveyor belt) boat of plastic bottles. We will launch by semester’s end on the Brazos River to highlight how much plastic and trash flows down our historic Chisholm Trail stream. Also in 2020, our goal is to put homeless/marginalized to work picking up litter, partnering with two very solid organizations.
Group W Bench would like to thank sponsors Exum Studio of Guitar and Hands On the World (HOW) Global for their continued support of donations to us. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit and would like more sponsors.
It’s been a pleasure serving the citizens of McLennan County. Cheers to a cleaner home.
Bruce Huff, President, Group W Bench Litter Patrol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.