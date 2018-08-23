Who’s biased?
Sandra Blankenship’s Aug. 16 letter to the editor about a free press and the president’s attacks on it is factual, concise and historically correct, except for one thing: President Trump has been in office for 18 month and the news media almost to the last have attacked him, his ideas, his family and his associates without cessation. “Never Trumpers” on both sides of the aisle — and, yes, I acknowledge they exist on the right as well as the left — have tried but failed miserably to understand the unstoppable will of “We the People,” duly expressed in overall election results and continuing polls.
I have seen an investigation spanning his entire time in office predicated on a dossier bought and paid for by his enemies. Not a shred of this political hit piece was verified before going through the process of procuring wiretaps and other intrusive means to vilify this man.
Some years ago the “Fifth Estate” sold its soul when it abandoned objective thought and investigative prowess, opting to align with a particular ideology. Turn to any of the left-wing news outlets and you’ll see them spewing the same distorted message almost word for word. You cannot say these “reporters” are not consistent.
Just like the old TV ads for Ivory Soap, these almost-but-not-quite-real reporters’ message is 99 and three-quarters percent negative toward Trump and conservatism. Call it what you will. I do not think the offerings of these news outlets rise to the level of “news” but are simply sound bites, a smattering of truth run through the gristmill of political bias.
Dan Dayton, West
* * *
Republican and right-wing hypocrisy is so conspicuous these days. When President Obama was trying to deal with the Great Recession by putting forth government-spending proposals, right-wingers complained loudly, saying their children and grandchildren would have to pay for these deficits caused by spending. Now Republicans are again creating huge deficits, just as they have many times before, by providing huge tax cuts for the wealthiest. I never hear complaints anymore about the national debt and federal deficits from right-wingers.
In response to the Monica Lewinsky scandal and the witch hunt that dogged the Clinton administration, including a four-year investigation led by Republican Ken Starr that certainly went far afield — the Mueller investigation has endured only a fraction of that time so far — the far right and Republicans in Congress stated back then that we must have a president who demonstrates values and integrity. Now we have a Republican president who blatantly cheats on his wife and sleeps with porn stars — and all that holier-than-thou right-wingers have to say is that God’s anointed leaders have never been perfect. Right-wingers and Republicans, there will be a heavy price to pay for your hypocrisy.
John Vickrey, Norman, Oklahoma