Our children: 2 viewsLast Friday, thousands of children skipped school and marched to protest climate change. That’s about as logical as protesting gravity or the second law of thermodynamics, but nonetheless they had a good time and got to parrot the scary propaganda they’re being taught in government-run schools.
One photograph of the event showed a young boy carrying a sign that read: “SAVE THE ICEBERGS.” Wasn’t that the song the band played while the Titanic was sinking? Whatever it was, the survivors of that tragedy would probably take a dim view of iceberg salvation. “SAVE THE ICEBERG LETTUCE” would have made more sense.
David B. Anderson, Waco
* * *
Our young people have banded together to get something done about the horrible mass shootings in our schools, churches, social gatherings, etc. Our politicians have not listened to them and have only enacted small changes.
Now our young people are speaking out about climate change, which will affect them in their future.
Let’s hope that our elected politicians will listen to them and the scientists and start realizing this is happening now — not just in the future. We should one day be able to look back to this time and be proud of what we have done for future generations and our planet.
Valerie Fallas, Waco
In the middle with youIt’s really getting old listening to politicians (elected government employees), bureaucrats (appointed government employees) and government employees in general, and all others who feel they are at the top, telling the rest of us they know best. Most if not all of these people feel entitled much like the people at the very bottom of society.
My heroes are the people in the middle who actually make things happen. I am talking about assistants who dutifully bring their arrogant bosses (males as well as females) coffee on command. I am talking about all the little people who do the bidding of others. I have said before and will say again: It is these people who are the equivalent of sharecroppers or tenant farmers of our past.
We owe more than we own and our existence is tenuous at best. We endeavor to persevere. We put our families and others ahead of ourselves. How many times in the past have our leaders pushed us down dead-end roads like the War on Poverty or the War on Drugs? Many if not more are on poverty and many if not more die every day from drug overdoses.
We need real solutions, not meaningless, catchy slogans. The people who gave us Oxycontin (Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family) will walk away with millions if not billions while tens of thousands of families have been destroyed. God commands us in Jeremiah 5: “Go up and down the streets of Jerusalem, look around and consider, search through her squares. If you can find but one person who deals honestly and seeks the truth, I will forgive this city.” I ask: If anyone does the same here in America, what will they find?
Thomas Vorderkunz, Woodway
