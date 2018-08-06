We the People?
It’s time for Trib editors to learn that a newspaper can still maintain its journalistic integrity without printing whichever hateful rant-of-the-week lands in the mailbox. Taryn Tipton’s Sunday letter printed as an apparent counterpoint to J.R. Chapman’s opinion is a barely disguised piece of bigotry wrapped in a faulty historical education. I presume that the “adjustment to all involved” Tipton refers to lands somewhere among the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the Constitution. Likewise, “tak[ing] care of our own” appears to refer to the European-descended majority that Tipton naively believes still exists.
Printing this letter to contrast with a substantially more moderate opinion exemplifies the press practices that have so damaged the discourse in this county. Legitimizing views like Tipton’s implies that hate is an appropriate point of view rather than vile bigotry. Furthermore, choosing to print Tipton’s letter creates the misconception that all conservatives feel this way when there are many (I hope) who would gladly disagree with Chapman’s letter in a more appropriate manner. Bigotry and white supremacy belong in the dumpster of history, not published online for the whole nation to see as the “voice of Waco.”
Free history lesson for Tipton and her ilk: The Constitution begins with “We the People,” not “In the beginning.” Crack open a dictionary this week and figure out the difference.
Brendan Smith, Durham, N.C.
***
I, too, have ancestors who “fought and shed blood for the American Dream.” Unlike Ms. Taryn Tipton’s ancestors, however, mine were ALL immigrants to this continent from the British Isles, Germany, Scandinavia, the Iberian Peninsula, the Middle East and North Africa, among other places (if Ancestry.com is to be believed)! I’m intrigued: When and where and under what circumstances were all of her ancestors actually born here? She doesn’t mention that any were tribal peoples who lived here prior to the white man coming (though it doesn’t sound as if she’d claim them anyway as they would not have had white skin), but her ancestors had to come here from somewhere, right?
Ms. Tipton’s letter is the most blatantly racist letter I believe I’ve ever seen printed in any current-day newspaper. For her to add notation [obviously proudly] of membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution is unfortunate; I could be wrong (the DAR did have whites-only verbiage in its contracts for use of its properties until the early 1940s and would not allow Marian Anderson to sing in Constitution Hall in 1939), but I don’t think the national DAR organization would appreciate her claiming affiliation in the same letter in which she rants clearly and obviously against non-whites, calling them “...carnival clowns dancing around...”
Cheryl Brace-Williams, Waco