Cruelty as policy
Thanks to Grecia Chavira, American Gateways, Legal Advocacy for Immigrant Survivors, for her Feb. 15 letter regarding the proposed holding facility in East Waco for immigrant children, since nixed by the Waco City Council. As I read her letter on the broader topic of incarcerating immigrant children, I imagined my own children kept in a facility away from family and the fear and sadness they would feel.
As Ms. Chavira stated, this type of treatment can scar a human being for life. If these children are allowed to stay in this country, which I hope and pray they will be after they’re reunited with their families, they will need therapy for many years to help them deal with the trauma. They will need to be educated too. During this ordeal, the few reports that reached the public revealed the government had stopped any education and refused to provide any structured recreational periods for these vulnerable youths.
These children are at grave risk for serious health and emotional issues. I have no doubt they’re not getting adequate medical care. How could they when the reports that did trickle out revealed small ones with dirty diapers, runny noses, coughs that wouldn’t quit, and that kids just a few years older were having to take care of these toddlers? Also, children were sleeping on concrete floors, some with no blankets.
Through no fault of their own, these children are living in a nightmare. With thousands of children incarcerated like this, can you imagine the millions of taxpayer dollars being paid to the operators of these for-profit prisons? To Christians, I would ask: Is this what Jesus would do?
Patricia Bell-Lanford, Woodway
* * *
With all due respect to Arlene Lyons and others who misunderstood my column “Ten Awkward Questions for Christians,” I reject any idea that I assume anything. I merely asked people to examine their hearts. If they are innocent and pure — toward the undocumented immigrant children — then any implied criticism in my questions does not apply to them.
However, these undocumented immigrant children are somewhere already, presumably in detention centers and not in homes — as they should be. Are they better off “there” than “here?” Why?
I would welcome them with open arms into my neighborhood so that I could do my best to watch over them, hopefully minister to their needs, work to get them treated fairly and humanely and reunited with their families as soon as possible.
It is possible that some of the mistreatment many of us believe is being suffered by these children is due to overcrowding in the facilities where they are housed. Is it not possible that opening a facility here could actually make their temporary living conditions better? That is what I assume.
Roger Olson, Professor of Christian Theology, Foy Valentine Chair in Christian Ethics, George W. Truett Theological Seminary
