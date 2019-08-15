Democrats & the Deep StateOn Aug. 6 the Trib ran a Texas Tribune column about Texas balking at pressing a red-flag law in 2018, but it didn’t explore why some of us urged our lawmakers to oppose it. We opposed it on due process grounds for the individual gunowner and because we have seen how institutions and laws, set up in good faith, have been turned into political weapons by Democrats.
The Department of Justice, the FBI and U.S. intelligence agencies were used to try and overturn an election by falsely claiming Russian collusion using evidence manufactured by the Clinton campaign for this purpose. This drama continues with the focus now on impeaching President Trump on the basis of a report whose second volume relies heavily on media reports for its evidence.
The application of this to the red-flag law is this: In the Soviet Union, critics of the regime were often found to be insane and placed in longtime, isolated confinement for actually doing no more than criticizing the Communist Party’s actions. Soviet press abetted these confinements by hiding the truth and printing only what their party masters wanted.
We see this same effort almost daily in our newspaper here with the opinion editor and his band of local contributors, all centered on Trump hate. I’ve yet to see an apology for their drumbeat of accusations of Russian collusion for two years. Not only that, but the hate for Trump extends to other Republicans. I cite Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s June 23 piece, “At dinnertime, the entree should not be Trump,” as an example.
So if a red-flag law is passed, it’s not inconceivable that Democrats will be able to manufacture charges against Republicans and deprive them of their Second Amendment rights on the basis that Republicans are crazy to criticize Democrats. We already see that Democrats are convinced that Republicans are misogynists and racists because they dare criticize and push back on women lawmakers and lawmakers of color. And our own paper here, on an almost daily basis, pushes that false narrative, giving the ignorant and misinformed more ammunition for their hate.
Humberto Hernandez, Lorena
We were warned!In 2009 the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report warning of a rise in white nationalism. Republicans were ready to burn down Washington in absolute anger and denial.
So what do we have now? We have a president who has called himself a nationalist and whom white nationalists identify as a white nationalist and firm ally. Trump has always been a bigot, a racist and a narcissist and is incapable of changing. But is he just a manifestation of what Americans have become?
We have Republicans in Congress doing nothing to defend and protect us from these cretins and their assault weapons. Yet these elected “leaders” do have a storehouse of “thoughts and prayers” to offer. Republicans in Congress will never change. Their silence is deafening. How many “thoughts and prayers” have they stored within their political souls, waiting for easy, painless withdrawal? How many times have their “thoughts and prayers” actually prevented mass slayings by racists, bigots, anti-Semites and white supremacists?
The answer then and now is to vote them out of office. Then and only then will we have the change we have been crying for. Those killed in Newtown, in Parkland, in a Pittsburgh synagogue, in an Orlando nightclub, at a Las Vegas country music concert, at a Sutherland Springs church and now in El Paso and Dayton, plus so many more, will not be forgotten. In their names we must make changes long overdue.
Randy Broussard, Belton