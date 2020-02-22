Hate & corruption
I consider myself one of the few progressive if not liberal Democrats in Waco, which can be daunting with the large conservative base here. I decided to quit social media because of not-so-subtle political anti-Democratic hate propaganda posts constantly bombarding my feed, and these come from people sharing on my friends list. So after subtly being called an atheist baby-killer one too many times, I thought it best to stay away till December, after the irrational psychoses die down.
For the record, most Democrats believe in God. OK? I believe in and worship God. Believe it or not (brace yourself), there are Republicans out there who clearly don’t. I remember a few years back when some misinformed people I knew at the time told me they weren’t going to vote for Obama because they thought he was Islamic. When I tried to tell them he wasn’t, and there is a reason for the First Amendment in any case, they politely stepped away to another small group at the gathering I was at, not wanting to hear more.
There are many Democrats out there who do not necessarily agree with the extreme decision of late-term abortion but do agree that a woman has a right to do with her body what she wants. You’ll never completely stop abortions. There will always be illegal and dangerous procedures in sleazy back alleys across our country if need be.
Someone please explain to me what is wrong with teaching mandatory parenting and birth control in our public schools? Even though the First Amendment also pertains, if it is against your religious beliefs, then sign a paper to opt out. Seems to me you can slowly turn the faucet to a trickle and eventually stop the flow of unwanted pregnancies rather than trying to twist the knob hard and risk blowing the gasket. But that’s me, my opinion, and I’m one of too few American citizens who don’t blindly follow one narrow-minded path of reasoning in solving our nation’s problems.
I am amazed that the Republican Party and its base are so willing to lay down such drastically definitive lines of battle and encourage hatred against all who disagree with one crooked little man and the handbasket he is about to drop our country into if he leads and represents the United States through rampant anti-constitutional corruption another four years.
Stephen Davies, Waco
Our daily levity
Save paper and ink and stop printing your comic section. Your national news section is a joke. In your Feb 21 edition, you printed an article that indicated that intelligence officials say Russia is boosting Trump. Why do you feel compelled to print such unfounded rubbish?
Your own article states the report is attributed to unidentified people and that the Associated Press could not confirm the report. This is not news, this is gossip, rumor and hearsay. Have we not had enough of this?
This is reprehensible action from a publisher. Report the facts and leave the garbage-spewing to the op/ed section. I would cancel my subscription, but I enjoy the daily levity. However, to many you are doing a disservice.
Brett Solem, Robinson
