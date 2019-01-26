Shutdown blues
I thank you for publishing the letters of J.R. Chapman and Randy Broussard. This unnecessary government shutdown has hurt so many people, not only federal workers going without pay but our broader economy.
Don’t Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, Texas Republicans, realize the majority of citizens in Texas and across the country do not want this wall? I recently approached Republican Congressman Bill Flores, who represents Waco, to let him know my thoughts and that I was not in favor of using my tax money to pay for it! (Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker chronicled this personal encounter in his Jan. 13 column, “When the buck stops nowhere.”) The congressman did not agree with my opinion.
Federal workers may try to find other jobs and our government will be left with no one to do the job in a dependable and functional manner. The president has professionally been bankrupt several times. With actions such as this shutdown (which could commence again in three weeks), he is on track to ruin our economy. Does anyone still think Donald Trump is a savvy businessman — or a clown who cares only about himself?
Sharon Chandler, Hewitt
***
I have seen several letters in this newspaper where writers claimed Republicans had the majority in Congress and could have voted to pass border wall funding at any time. That is simply not true. Republicans did have a majority in the House of Representatives and Senate, but the Senate requires 60 votes to pass legislation and the Republicans did not have that super majority. They needed yea votes from Senate Democrats but that wasn’t going to happen, even though many Senate Democrats had voted for the wall funding previously.
Sen. Chuck Schumer placed a bill on the table that would have funded $25 billion for the wall but quickly took that off the table once the far left found out about it so it had no chance of going anywhere.
I wish things would move forward myself, but it just seems to me the Democrats are fighting a battle with President Trump and that pretty much sums it up. Many Democrats voted for the wall in previous years. Why not now?
Stephen Williams, Hewitt
EDITOR’S NOTE: In the interest of accuracy, a bill offering $25 billion in wall funding in exchange for legal status for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants eligible under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — broadly, the deal that Sen. Schumer proposed to President Trump over cheeseburgers — did indeed come to the Senate for a vote last February, but only eight Republicans voted for it. The Trump administration ultimately opposed the bill. Three other border bills also failed to get 60 votes. Finally, Senate Republicans used up their opportunities to fund wall construction through a reconciliation bill by instead prioritizing tax cuts and repealing Obamacare.