Just us snowflakes
It appears to me, a fellow snowflake of another party, that Patricia Snowflake of the Democrat Party might not have considered a few things about health, education and wages here in McLennan County in her Thursday Trib column. Our Family Health Center, with 12 McLennan County locations, serves about 30 percent of our residents with about 100 doctors, regardless of ability to pay or citizenship. It was formed about 50 years ago by some docs who cared about people, not politics. They were of different political persuasions. So is the current management team.
Wages, I believe, are a direct result of education. I’ll bet Patricia earned more than a high school dropout. I did. About 40 percent of minority kids don’t bother to finish high school. What marketable skills do they therefore have? Waco’s deservedly famous Duncan family funded the MAC Grant program that helps with McLennan Community College or Texas State Technical College tuition for McLennan County kids whose family income is less than $60,000. A college education is almost free for the taking!
If Patricia’s fellow Democrat-type snowflakes have their way, the imminent Central American invasion will further lower wages since there is no law or wall to stop them. Unlike her, this snowflake of a different party supported presidents of either party, even when I didn’t agree with them. When President Carter spoke in Waco a few years ago, I saw a lot of my kind of snowflakes in attendance. Congressmen W.R. Poage and Thomas Leath were friends.
I’m not sure, but I think my fellow snowflakes would even support an increase in local taxes to better fund our schools, law enforcement, streets and traffic lights. State money might be more regressive and have confounding strings and conditions and bureaucracy attached.
Why don’t us snowflakes of all persuasions support one another with common-sense solutions and take action together to put those solutions in effect?
Jack “Snowflake” Burgess, Waco
Dr. Graham’s bomb
Talk about bad timing! I read Dr. Francis Graham’s Thursday letter stating the “probable harbinger of the deeper threat to our society [is] posed by that irresponsible rhetoric of those NATIONAL Democrat leaders. Read here Maxine Waters, Eric Holder and even former President Obama when he said to the effect that if they bring a knife, we bring a gun” — and this appearing on the very day that news broke of many Democratic leaders and news media so reviled by our president receiving bombs in the mail. We bring a spray-paint can, you bring a bomb? Apparently.
Also a recent analysis of the Global Terrorism Database showed that fully two-thirds of terrorism in the United States were carried out by domestic right-wing extremists. Maybe getting so incensed about campaign signs to have such a disproportionate response is a symptom of this issue?
Elli Harris-Mevis, Waco