Two Okies sound off
The Mayflower pilgrims in heaven would be astonished at America’s present-day attitude toward God, the Word of God and his precious son Jesus. Their strong belief in God and Christianity were expressed in the Mayflower Compact. In that compact, they said they did it “for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian Faith” and signed “in the presence of God.”
Over half of those pilgrims who landed on the western side of Cape Cod Bay in mid-December 1620 died that winter because of poor nutrition and harsh living conditions. Because of their faith in God and Jesus they went to heaven.
But hell is where most present-day Americans are headed because of their gross disobedience of God and their unbelief. Almost daily we see elected officials and other well-known individuals display their defiance toward God when they proudly defend the indefensible. They seem to have no idea that there is a righteous god who created them and that he set rules and laws by which they are to live.
Mankind will be judged by those laws and by the Word of God.
America erred greatly when it started its separation from God. His commandment to teach the children diligently all about him, including to keep his commandments, statutes and judgments, was forgotten by the U.S. Supreme Court and the other branches of government. We took God out of America, so we should not be surprised when there seems to be more hate than love in America.
Foolish America has said there is no god and has become morally corrupt, doing abominable things, and most do bad things instead of good. In Jesus’ name, stop the baby-killing.
Manuel Ybarra, Jr. Coalgate, Oklahoma
***
It still amazes me that Trump supporters say there is no evidence of collusion. I guess they forgot about George Papadopoulos’ contact with a Russian agent who had dirt on Hillary Clinton. He bragged about it, then lied to the FBI. They obviously forgot about Donald Junior’s email that showed his excitement about getting dirt on Hillary with Russian help.
Apparently Trump supporters don’t realize that it takes a lot to secure an indictment. The evidence must be strong. I have just scratched the surface. Obviously, Fox News and conservative outlets are feeding these people a lot of misinformation.
John Vickrey, Norman, Oklahoma
Legacy secured
One day this summer, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled President Trump’s travel ban was well within his constitutional authority. The justices also ruled the California law requiring pro-life clinics to inform pregnant women of state abortion services was unconstitutional. Two major Supreme Court wins in one day. If President Trump does nothing else for the next six years but appoint strict constitutionalist judges to the federal bench, he will do America an invaluable service.
Marty Esposito, Robinson