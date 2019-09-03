Okie voices in wildernessWhile America slept, our country was undermined from within. Now socialism has reared its ugly head in America, land of the free.
Obviously, Barack and Hillary were only the tip of the mountain of admirers of socialist Saul Alinsky and his ideas on “How To Create A Socialist State,” in which he listed “eight levels of control” needed before one could create a socialist state. He was talking about America, not one state.
Now some saying Alinsky’s eight levels of control are well in place in America today. And most definitely are. Others are still hanging on the outcome of the next or future presidential elections.
No. 1 on Alinsky’s list was health care. He said, “Control health care and you control the people.” Although he presented himself as a champion of the poor, on No. 2, he wanted to “increase the poverty level” because “poor people are easier to control.”
On No. 3, he wrote, “Increase the debt to an unsustainable level.”
Taking guns away to “remove people’s ability to defend themselves from the Government” is No. 4. He said in “that way you are able to create a police state.” Like most ungodly socialists, Alinsky said, “remove the belief in God from the government and schools.” And “take control of what children learn in school.” He also wrote, think “Common Core.”
Obviously, while our fathers and we slept, our children, grandchildren and great-grand-children are well indoctrinated to be enslaved. As Alinsky wrote in his fifth control, “Take control of every aspect of their lives, (food, housing, and income).”
Manuel Ybarra Jr., Coalgate, Oklahoma
EDITOR’S NOTE: Right. Just to clear up “fake news” spread by talk-radio and Fox News rabble, Mr. Alinsky, a community organizer, never wrote “How To Create A Socialist State.” His 1971 book “Rules for Radicals” instead includes such advice as “Make the enemy live up to their own book of rules,” “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have” and “The price of a successful attack is a constructive alternative.” He died in 1972 so it’s unlikely he had anything to say about Common Core, given that it came along in 2010.
* * *
Evangelicals continue to support Trump in spite of his lies and disgusting behavior. One reason is the corporate-supported propaganda machines of Fox News and other conservative outlets. They make confirmation bias very easy.
Also, these people are prone to magical thinking. This is why they still believe mythical stories such as Noah’s Ark are true. They are not interested in doing research or finding facts. They just do whatever they need to do to make sure their beliefs are true by surrounding themselves with people just like them. It’s all tribal. So understanding these simple people is not all that difficult.
John Vickrey, Norman, Oklahoma
Stick to the BibleRegarding: “Baylor president’s statement on LGBTQ issuses stops short of student demands,” Aug. 29: I’m truly amazed the ruling body of Baylor University has not caved to the demands of the LGBTQ community. The national LGBTQ movement is one of the most well-coordinated groups in the United States.
Countless legislation, good, bad, and ridiculous, has been foisted on the American electorate because no one has the moxie to stand up to this group. What if I tell you that the LGBTQ community makes up less that 2% of the national populace but has truly Herculean influence on this nation?
Hey, Baylor, respectfully and lovingly, stick to your biblical stance on this issue!
Dan Dayton, West
