Call this leadership?
It would be wise of the president to postpone the State of the Union till he gets a better understanding of the state of the union. Of course, that may not occur during the remainder of his administration. He professes concern for those whose income has been put on hold by the government shutdown but displays no concept of the hardships these people face in their inability to provide for their families.
This shutdown did not have to occur. When Congress was dominated by Republicans, his border wall funding could have been approved over any Democratic opposition. The real reason for this crisis is not so much the wall but Trump’s goal to discredit the Democratic Party and to attain even more power. His threat to declare an emergency to empower his building the wall demonstrates his intent. Once again, Trump conjures up the tactics of Benito Mussolini to undermine legitimate opposition and consolidate personal power.
Trump is not the only one who could bring this crisis to a close. The Senate majority leader for too long refused to bring to the floor a resolution passed in the House to finance and reopen the government, stating it would be a waste of time because it would be vetoed. Perhaps he has forgotten: Congress can (and sometimes should) vote to override a veto. It may be he does not want to incur the wrath of the POTUS by allowing such a bill to pass the Senate. With the government again open and government workers being paid, Congress could proceed to debate other issues.
I can only hope that both Republican and Democrat parties can present candidates at the next election who provide the nation with the opportunity to elect a person qualified to lead in a manner appropriate to our democratic values and to our international relations.
J.R. Chapman, Hubbard
***
Some 800,000 federal workers are going without any pay for more than a month. Federal workers with autistic children can no longer afford medical care. Other workers are going to be evicted. Another can no longer afford his insulin. A single mother must decide whether to pay the rent or pay for her chemo. What decision would you make?
Federal workers are standing in food lines. Next time you fly, you might want to consider if the workers checking bags for weapons or explosives are concentrating on that or how they’re going to feed their kids. Why? Trump boasted how he would be “glad” and “proud” to shut down the government. Holding federal workers hostage is the action of a nasty and soulless man. He lacks empathy. He lifts Russian sanctions to further enrich a billionaire aluminum magnate and Putin’s buddy but refuses to allow 800,000 federal workers the right to medical care, to pay the rent/mortgage and to buy food for their families. This is not “winning.” Call Cornyn and Cruz. This must end.
Randy Broussard, Belton