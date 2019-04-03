Taking dead aim
My dad passed away recently. His life was a lesson for all to learn from. What one thing would he like to be remembered for? His belief in our freedom and that the National Rifle Association is not about guns. It’s about our freedom. How is this? Simply put, it is that if we allow holding an inanimate object responsible for our actions, we have set a far-reaching precedent, one that has the potential to destroy our freedom. It would mean that society has been deemed too irresponsible to possess firearms by our government. Who, what and where are not important. What is important is that if this ever happens, we can expect a measure of control over us by our government that has no end.
You don’t have to like guns, only your freedom, to support the NRA. Please do so.
Leo H. Bradshaw III, Waco
A crazy or an evil person armed with a screwdriver can hurt and possibly kill a few people, but that’s not the intended purpose of a screwdriver, a box-cutter, a baseball bat or any number of items that can be used as weapons. However, most handguns, machine guns and assault rifles are manufactured to wound or kill people. Granted, sporting guns can be used for this but without modification they can’t kill 30 or 40 people faster than the police can respond.
Stephen Craig Paddock was the American mass murderer responsible for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting in which he opened fire into a crowd of approximately 22,000 concert-goers attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. The incident is the deadliest mass shooting by a lone shooter in U.S. history with 58 fatalities (excluding Paddock) and 851 injuries (including over 400 by gunfire). Paddock committed suicide in his hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Since then we have heard how bump stocks increase firepower, but what if Paddock had a M134 Minigun in that room and, say, 25,000 rounds of ammunition? This cute little “Gatling gun” multi-barrel machine gun can fire up to 100 rounds per second or 6,000 rounds a minute. And if you have a lot of money you can own one and all the ammo you want. Just imagine the carnage Paddock could have created in five minutes.
There is no reasonable excuse that I can think of for civilians to own such rapid-fire and precise weapons. They exist to inflict mass casualties, not unlike a bomb (which is already illegal). Thank God we don’t have a highly organized and well-funded National Bomb Owner’s Association.
W.R. Beaty, M.D., McGregor
EDITOR’S NOTE: Bump stocks — attachments that make semiautomic rifles shoot like automatic weapons — are now officially illegal in the United States after a Trump administration ban took effect last month. Violating the ban could mean 10 years in federal prison and a fine of $250,000 for each violation.