Of presidents and press
In general, newspapers blame the plethora of other news media for their demise. While it is true numerous alternative sources have surfaced, one must consider why they have grown in popularity.
Reasons for the decline of newspapers interest me. My research, admittedly limited to friends and business acquaintances, suggests reasons quoted by newspapers miss the boat by a wide margin. Reasons given for dissatisfaction are always the same. Papers have a strong liberal bias. Even articles titled to suggest otherwise bury liberal talking points about halfway through the article in an effort to educate the ill-informed. The Associated Press and the Washington Post are their major contributors. From those I questioned, most skip over articles written by these sources, leaving little remaining content. Frequently our newspaper’s editor as well as most of the guest contributors employ the same technique.
Read a newspaper and you will be led to believe nothing good has ever come out of this administration. People breaking our immigration laws, the Antifa inciting violence and more are not only OK but should be celebrated. At the same time, articles contain and promote thinly disguised attacks on American values the majority of Americans still hold sacred. Newspapers don’t do news. It seems their purpose is to educate the ill-informed people who hold traditional values sacred.
Tom Ramsey, Crawford
***
Dan Dayton’s right-wing diatribe of Aug. 23 was a classic example of Fox News brain melt.
Paragraph 1: Overall election results and continuing polls that express the “unstoppable will” of the people? Trump did not receive more votes than Clinton, he just got more in the handful of counties that mattered in electoral college calculations.
Paragraph 2: The investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was not predicated on the Steele dossier. The actual investigation started well before the election from several different points. One: when George Papadopoulos, Trump’s foreign policy adviser, spilled the beans about Russia at a bar to another country’s operative. Another point: standard intelligence operations capturing Carter Page’s communications with the Russians. Page was another Trump foreign adviser. I look forward to learning more when Mueller’s investigation is complete. Oh, and by the way: Nothing in the Steele report, initiated by Trump’s Republican primary opponent and later passed on to the Democrats, has ever been found to be in error.
Paragraph 3: I don’t know what the “Fifth Estate” is… perhaps Twitter and Facebook? The common term for the media and free press is the Fourth Estate. Fox “News” doesn’t qualify as free press. It is more accurately a state-run, pro-Trump media operation.
Paragraph 4: When Trump does something that isn’t negative, insensitive, outlandish, racist or illegal, I’m sure the news media will report it.
Cheryl Foster, Waco