Abortion: two views
In Leslie King’s Sunday column “Pressing social question: What greets emerging lives?” she states “...life carried is not enough unless life is cared for...” She also says, “No one wants to preempt life...” By her own acknowledgement, there is human life in the mother’s womb. Thus, the more appropriate question is: Since human life is growing, what right do we have to interrupt and end that life by abortion?
By definition, this is innocent human life. When do we ever have the right to take an innocent human life? Ms. King completely ignores more than a million waiting couples across the United States hoping for the chance to adopt a baby.
The pastor suggests that we cannot know the mind of God regarding abortion on demand. Ruth 4:13 states that when Ruth and her husband Boaz came together, “...God granted her conception.” Another version reads, “God enabled her to become pregnant.”
Revelation 4:11 states clearly that God is the creator of every living thing and, “...by Your will they were created and have their being.” Contrary to Ms. King’s assertion, it is hubris to think that God would approve of anything but protection and nurture for the human life He is putting together in each pregnant mother. (Psalm 139:13-16).
The “right and moral thing” is to affirm the life God has begun in the womb of each expectant mother — not to extinguish that life in “safe and legal abortion.” Such a deadly action is not a “service to women” but rather an affront to God who commands us, “...Choose life, that you and your children may live...” (Deuteronomy 30:19).
Adoption is the solution for a baby that a woman cannot welcome and nurture — not abortion.
Warren Fain, Waco
* * *
The idea so many people want to do away with Roe v. Wade so women cannot control their own bodies and health not only defies the Constitution, it also makes no sense. To outlaw women’s domain over their own bodies will take us right back to where we were years ago with back-alley abortion sites popping up. It was a horrible mess and many young women died. The wealthy sent their daughters to foreign countries to abort. I am 82 and remember that period sadly.
The problem is that most of these people trying to undermine women’s constitutional rights base this on religious beliefs. The Founding Fathers were quite clear about mixing religion with politics. If women believe abortion is a sin in their religious view, then they should not get abortions. But they cannot force their religious beliefs on anyone else. If we allow this, we will soon be blowing up churches all over and shooting people just as we see in many theocracies.
Freedom of religion is a clear constitutional right: If you are of one religion, you cannot force another religion to follow your beliefs.
Jim Denton, Gatesville