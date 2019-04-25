Great for blacks
An undeniable truth is worth a mention concerning the “liar” President Trump who supposedly lacks the intelligence to be president. President Trump is not a plantation cracker.
Under eight years of President Obama, we saw black American poverty go up and home ownership go down. The Federal Bureau of Investigation tells me black-on-black crime set records.
Fourteen percent of black men voted Trump. Many black Americans did not vote or voted down ticket. Today we see black Americans, Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans with the lowest unemployment numbers since records have been kept.
My black American paternal school teacher auntie once told me black Americans would one day catch on to the Democrats’ mountain of empty promises. Blexit? Heck, the Berlin Wall fell. I’m holding my breath.
Oh, my Jennifer Garner-likeness medicine woman closed her practice. She went to work for someone else as I understand. My United Health Care plan I liked so well? Gone. I was told I could keep both.
Ernie Wilson, Hewitt
Shake on it
When President George W. Bush was our neighbor here in McLennan County, it was said if you could shake his hand, you would support him. I think the same could be said of President Trump.
Jenny Taylor, Waco
Myths & truths
I write in response to an April 12 letter from John Vickrey in which he attacks “right-wingers” Jerry Willett and John Pisciotta for spewing nonsense in their own letters: I find it strange that Mr. Vickrey quotes the Bible (Matthew 19:14) in questioning the Christianity of Mr. Willett. He also questions Mr. Pisciotta’s biblical belief that marriage is between a man and a woman.
He then goes off and calls the Bible a mythical book.
It’s from that mythical book that this great nation was founded — and it is from the beliefs found in that book that these United States have been a shining beacon of hope for all.
From the Bible Deuteronomy 30:15 it says: “See, I have set before you today a choice between life and death, between prosperity and destruction.” These are the choices God has given to all mankind. It’s extremely sad that, given these choices, many are choosing death and destruction when all that is required to have life is repentance of sin and asking for forgiveness through God’s only son Jesus Christ.
I know that many people don’t believe this, but this is truth. Jesus said, “I am the Way, the Truth and the Life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” (John 14:6).
Mr. Vickrey goes on to say that Mr. Willett and Mr. Pisciotta are stumbling blocks to a greater and more progressive United States. Why is being destructive called progressive? It should be called regressive. Murdering unborn babies is destructive. Nothing good comes from abortion.
Doel Garcia, Morgan