Before your eyes
The national media has had difficulty focusing on the most compelling reason for impeaching and removing Donald Trump. More than two years ago I wrote a guest column in the Waco Trib calling for the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump. After discussing Trump’s obstruction of justice and other crimes, I said the following:
“But the above reasons for impeaching Trump pale in comparison to this one: Trump is daily carrying out foreign policy desires of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is using the presidency of the United States to advance the interests of Russia, America’s greatest adversary, at the expense of American interests.”
Now, over the past few months, Trump has done the following:
1. Withheld $250 million in military aid for our ally Ukraine, currently under military attack by Russia.
2. Leveraged Ukraine’s dependence upon American military aid to bully Ukraine into creating false evidence blaming Ukraine for Russia’s attack on America’s 2016 presidential election.
3. Leveraged Ukraine’s dependence upon American military aid to bully Ukraine into creating false political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
4. Fired Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, apparently because she was a threat to accomplishing the above dirty tricks in Ukraine.
5. Campaigned to get Russia back into the G-7 despite Putin’s current armed aggression in Ukraine.
6. Has tried since before he took office to end sanctions and normalize relations with Russia (the phony evidence against Ukraine would be useful for this).
7. Told Ukrainian President Zelensky to just settle things with Putin.
Lest we forget, a year ago Trump stood beside Putin in Helsinki and said he believed Putin instead of America’s 17 intelligence agencies which say it was Russia that attacked America’s 2016 election. Lately veteran diplomats and government experts including former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and the National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, at their own risk, have testified before Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike, providing damning specificity in terms of dates, memorandums and texts.
My question: What more is needed to impeach and remove Trump?
Charles Reed, Waco
The haunting?
A specter is haunting Baylor University — the specter of former Baylor head football coach Art Briles. His departure from Baylor in 2016 always smelled like those in power at Baylor University needed a goat named scape and somehow Briles drew the short straw. Now Briles has returned to Texas and has surfaced at a 3A high school. Time will tell.
Keep watching as this unfolds. My philosophical motto for more than 50 years has been, “My two favorite schools are Texas Tech and whoever Texas is playing.” That is now changed to: “My two favorite schools are Texas Tech and whoever Baylor is playing.”
Hope Mount Vernon wins! You know, comebacks gotta start somewhere.
Glenn Dippel, Temple
Fast action
So many times we have something negative to say about our police department. I had a booth set up at the recent Waco art fest. This was the first time I had done anything like this.
I set my table up on Friday. When I came back on Saturday morning someone had taken most of my sale items. I reported it and our police department came to me within 20 minutes. I told them what was missing.
The officers later called to let me know they had recovered most of my property. From the time I reported the problem till officers came walking down the sidewalk with all my property it was less than an hour and a half. I truly do appreciate all their hard work and feel the police all deserve a pat on the back for a job well done thank you so much.
Audrey Maas, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.