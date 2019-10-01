Fakester FloresIt’s about time the Trib finally called out Republican Congressman Bill Flores for being the coward, enabler and UnAmerican that he is. You can’t say I didn’t tell you so about political fakester Flores earlier, but the Trib was always forgiving of this charlatan who betrayed his country.
Flores often bragged that he supported Trump and his policies 80%. Even that was a lie. It was more like 110% and that’s being generous.
Kudos to the Trib for at least adding Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz to this Most UnAmerican Wanted Poster. But in actuality the whole bunch of cowardly and unpatriotic Republicans should have been branded as UnAmerican.
Robert Hicks, Robertson County
Spine? When?I’m not sure what national conservative columnist George Will is talking about when he asked, “Will GOP ever again find political spine?” [Sept. 29]. They’ve done a darn good job of maintaining party unity in their determination to destroy the American middle class, our federal institutions (including our Supreme Court and federal judiciary), the veracity of our elections and their own party.
Michael Jones, Woodway
Unbiased readerWow. When I saw the title of an article on the front page of Friday’s paper, “Smear Campaign,” I thought the Waco Tribune-Herald had begun to realize what is going on. Unfortunately, the paper hasn’t changed and doesn’t see there is a “Smear President Trump Campaign” in progress by the mainstream media and the Democratic Party.
I laugh anytime I read the Waco Trib is not biased against the president and conservative Republicans. All a person has too do is read all the articles from the Washington Post and the opinion columns by the paper’s contributors. Too bad people are going to be influenced by these biased articles and columns.
Alan Simon, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Wow. In the interest of accuracy, the Page One headline “Smear campaign” had nothing to do with Trump, Democrats or impeachment but widespread defecation in downtown Waco by grackles and efforts at “bird remediation” and “bird abatement,” including use of trained hawks to pick off offending grackles. Other stories on Page One focused on a $2.6 million grant to Baylor University’s Texas Hunger Initiative and news from the U.S. Census Bureau — a Trump agency — on income inequality growing in the American Midwest. The sole story on impeachment focused on the whistleblower complaint, released through a unanimous consent request (as in Republicans and Democrats). Trump’s comments were included. Finally, the Trib opinion page was devoted to two columns, one critical of President Trump, one by Trump defender Marc A. Thiessen of the Washington Post and critical of the Democrats. Thus we see more proof that at least some Trump disciples aren’t interested in “fair and balanced” coverage but are simply intolerant of any report or opinion that dares question this sacrosanct president.
