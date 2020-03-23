Heroes & villains
As events unfold with the arrival of COVID-19 in McLennan County, I’m reminded of an old Western movie with heroes and villains.
Heroes: All doctors, nurses and everyone in the medical/health field, especially Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Villains: The federal government’s not responding quickly enough with protective gear and supplies.
Heroes: Governors and mayors (like our own Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver) who responded quickly and responsibly with safety measures for their citizens.
Villains: The spineless governors of Florida and Georgia who kept their beaches open.
Heroes: School administrators and teachers working to continue learning for our children. A local principal was personally delivering packets to her school families.
Villains: Parents and caregivers who don’t bother to educate during this time. Yes, teaching is hard work!
Heroes: All the restaurants, businesses, etc. who are reinventing themselves for takeout, curbside service and delivery.
Villains: Those who choose not to support them, then will be surprised when these establishments don’t survive!
Heroes: City workers, firemen, police, sheriffs, all first responders and postal workers who keep our community going.
Villains: People who don’t appreciate them.
Heroes: The stockers and clerks at all of the grocery stores and pharmacies on the “front line.”
Villains: The selfish hoarders. This is a chance for everyone to be kind and generous.
Heroes: The editors, reporters and all reliable news media people who are trying to inform us.
Villains: Any politician who insults them for asking tough questions or evades the answer.
Heroes: Anyone following guidelines, especially at a loss of income.
Villains: Those disregarding the rules. A prime example are the beach crowds, mainly the young.
At the end of this Corona-inspired movie, I hope we help one another to all become heroes.
Suzanne Kelly, Waco
More bills for our grandchildren
It’s insane to spread a trillion or so around in an effort to keep anyone from suffering from the current financial crisis. All this does is transfer the suffering to our grandchildren. I can see some help for those on the edge of starvation, but the rest of us can just cut optional spending. Foreclosures and other penalties can be suspended for a while. Any help to businesses should be in form of repayable loans, as was done in 2009. Investors, by definition, have the resources to take losses in stride.
Bill Franklin, Waco
Help me out
Why are the grocery stores still open? I don’t understand when they have curbside service. Call your order in for cash only or go online and order it. They will give you a time to pick it up. The store workers can be gathering the orders and collecting money if they need to. I don’t understand why this is not already happened.
Restaurants are takeout only for our protection and stores packed with people. Help me out here and tell me why this is not in place.
Tish Anderson, Waco
Richie column reassuring
Wanted to say “thanks” for Dr. Rodney Richie’s column in the Sunday opinion section on dealing with viral stress — all the more important for older people; remember, stress kills and we are already more at risk per the data. I also appreciate the page with options on where to purchase food/drinks.
Nancy Marquis, Waco
