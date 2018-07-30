Trading viewpoints
When Gov. Greg Abbott, a royal and loyal Trumpateer, thinks the idea of tariffs is a bad idea, they must be really bad. Abbott says that steel tariffs will hurt 500,000 Texans. While he saluted the idea of protecting steelworker jobs, “attempting to protect these jobs through the new tariffs could jeopardize the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Texans and other Americans employed in the oil and gas industry.” A Texas pipeline distributor, Sim-Tex, thinks tariffs are so bad, it is suing Trump. Borusan Mannesmann in Baytown makes pipes for our oil and gas refineries and says that the tariffs will cost the company up to $35 million yearly and affect job security and plans to hire an additional 175 workers.
The choice for steel consumers is to either absorb the increased cost or fire workers. Which do you think they will do?
In 2002, President George W. Bush put a tariff on steel imports. The effect was that U.S. steel producers could not keep up with the demand. In four months, steel prices rose 60 percent. Prior to retaliatory Chinese tariffs, Texas exported $210 million worth of cotton to China. Scratch those sales. Texas produced 5.25 million bushels of soybeans. Now China is buying soybeans from Russia, giving Russia hard currency that will enable it to bypass U.S. sanctions. Scratch those $12 million in wheat sales to China. Scratch $2 billion of pork exports to China and Mexico.
Texas exports $125 billion in goods to China, Mexico and Canada — all countries that Trump has hit with tariffs and which have hit the United States with retaliatory tariffs in return. Texas exported $264 billion in 2017, which translates to $9,300 for every one of our 28 million Texas residents. Now what?
Pam Neal, Temple
***
What is the reason for imposing tariffs to help deal with the U.S. trade deficit? First U.S. total wealth is about $100 trillion, which we will take to be the total funds we have to spend. Our annual trade deficit, the difference in what other countries purchase from us and we purchase from them, was $570 billion last year, so exports are less than imports. Over a 10-year period, this is $5.7 trillion. Thus our national wealth would decrease to $94.3 trillion. In 50 years our wealth would be only $71.5 trillion.
Major annual deficits are with: China, $357 billion; Canada, $18 billion; Mexico, $71 billion; Japan, $69 billion; Germany, 65 billion; and all NATO countries $121 billion. This will not be a problem for many of us because we will not be here. But what about our kids and grandkids? Which country will they be working for? Now $32 trillion of total U.S. assets and $7 trillion of our companies are foreign-owned. This is increasing. In the near future China is projected to have the largest GDP, followed by India.
Do we want to use tariffs to get other countries to work with us to balance these deficits or do we want to let them drain us dry?
Don Hardcastle, Waco