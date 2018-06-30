Insults, not arguments
Never in my life have I seen such a mean, cynical attack on a group of clergy standing up for little children [“Were faith leaders duped in border outrage?” by Sammy McLarty, June 26]. Don’t all of us know that children belong with parents who care for them? Even science speaks this truth, citing examples of children having no one to care for or hold or love them.
This column makes local clergy sound like a bunch of idiots being used by sinister forces. McLarty calls them “useful idiots.” The ones I know are kind, caring, educated, aware. He states that they have turned this action into politics. That is his opinion, of course, to which he has a right in our country.
What if more clergy had stood up against the treatment of Jews in the 1930s and against slavery in 1850 — and for racial justice today? Does not Mr. Trump scold, insult, curse and apply ugly names to any who oppose him? Mr. McLarty has followed our president’s lead here. The president taught him well.
Even progressives know there needs to be comprehensive border reform. Maybe Mr. McLarty thought we weren’t that smart. Not many people I know, if any, believe in open borders. But we believe in a just handling of people, as the law requires.
And children and babies most of all.
Jackie Lott, Waco
Doing it differently
One definition for insanity is repeating the same action expecting a different outcome. Many say their vote for Trump was a vote to end the dysfunctional status quo we see in Congress. Trump does things differently. Talking heads keep referring to how previous presidents dealt with problems. Whatever Bush, Clinton or Obama did, it didn’t work. Why is it that so many refer to failed policies of previous presidents as a foil for our current president? I, for one, voted for change.
Will our Southwest border be more secure due to familial separations? Maybe not, but it seems to be the impetus to get Congress back to work securing our borders. When word spreads south that this can happen, I foresee a drastic drop in illegal entry.
Is this what it takes to get Congress back to work? A borderline immoral act?
Dan Gulick, Bellmead
Falling for it
So much misinformation about immigration is spreading thanks to Fox News and other conservative outlets. Illegal immigration is at record lows. Immigrants contribute billions more to our economy than take away. And citizens commit far more crimes than illegals. Also, the policy of separating kids from parents is a Trump policy. It rarely happened under Obama and it was their working policy to keep kids and parents together. Trump created this issue as a distraction. Creating unwarranted fear is a classic tactic by fascist dictators. And conservatives fall for it every time.
John Vickrey, Norman, Okla.