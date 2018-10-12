Beto vs Ted
One thing we can probably all agree on is that we live in a politically volatile time of anger, brokenness and diminished cooperation. Clearly, we need to find a way back to higher ground.
We need to rebuild with leaders of integrity, honesty, compassion, through civil discussion seeking truth, common ground and the greater good. We need leaders who build bridges by listening and understanding. We need to remove those who demean, berate and mock others.
We need leaders who refuse to take big money from powerful special-interest groups to whom they might otherwise become beholden. We need leaders who value and represent every American, regardless of demographics.
We need transformational and constructive leaders with excellent character and the principles and ideals this country was founded on — democracy, liberty, equality and justice for all.
We need real leaders who honor and respect women and minorities equally to all.
We need sacrificial leaders who place their own personal career, interests and gains behind the welfare of this country.
The only way we will have this quality of leadership is if we all rise and exercise our right to vote. We all need to follow the examples of courage that we have seen in recent weeks from ordinary citizens. If we do and let our voices be heard at the polls, the price they paid will not be in vain. The hope of once again having an America of, by and for all Americans is within our grasp.
For this, we must start with a single step, finding truly outstanding candidates to pave the way. I believe that Beto O’Rourke is one of these and an excellent start to a new day and a cherished way for Texas.
Please, vote. And, if at all possible, vote early.
Dr. Mary Landon Darden, Waco President of Higher Education Innovation, LLC, author of “Beyond 2020: Envisioning the Future of Universities in America”
***
There has been a lot of newspaper and TV coverage of Congressman Beto O’Rourke visiting schools such as Baylor University. However, I hope that voters will realize that while Mr. O’Rourke has been getting ample press coverage, Sen. Ted Cruz has been in Washington, D.C., doing the job for which he was elected. I wonder who has been doing Mr. O’Rourke’s job in Washington during all this time.
Dr. Joyce Jones, Waco
***
Who would vote for Texas to take all of the United States’ high-level nuclear waste for disposal? Who will vote to stop that same radioactive waste from being transported from all states into a West Texas disposal?
Please pay attention to the upcoming vote for Texas senator ... Beto or Cruz. That will likely decide the Texas nuclear question.
Nancy Bailey, Anson