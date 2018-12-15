Remember Anderson!
I was deeply shocked to read the assertion by Hilary LaBorde, McLennan County prosecutor, that, “…our jurors aren’t ready to blame rapists and not victims when there isn’t concrete proof of more than one victim.” And this prosecutor is described as “having expertise in sex-crime cases”! In other words, according to her theory, every rapist gets at least one freebie before McLennan County takes a rape offense seriously.
One can only pity the women of McLennan County who appear to be living in a free-fire zone unless they are fortunate enough to be assaulted by a serial rapist. I can guarantee Ms. LaBorde that in Harris County, where I live, juries are willing and able to convict a rapist for a single rape and actually prevent future offenses.
There is also the spurious suggestion that there are “many facts that the public does not have,” one of which appears to be that it could not be proven that the punch at the fraternity house was spiked. So what? Anderson raped an incapacitated victim whether the punch was actually spiked or not.
The next step should be to start raising campaign money for whoever plans to run against Judge Ralph Strother in 2020. Strother appears to have a long history of letting rapists off with scant punishment. He needs to go.
We also need to make sure that so-called prosecutors like Hilary LaBorde do not get the opportunity to run for public office. Since we cannot know the name of the victim, our cry, going forward, should be, “Remember Jacob Anderson!”
Patricia Bernstein, Bellaire
EDITOR’S NOTE: Ms. Bernstein is the author of “The First Waco Horror: The Lynching of Jesse Washington and the Rise of the NAACP.” Her latest book is “Ten Dollars to Hate: The Texas Man Who Fought the Klan.”
***
It seems the Waco, Texas, area refuses to face the sexual-assault charges women make against men. Baylor University, a so-called Christian institution, has exhibited the most evil response to the charges against its student athletes and fraternity students. To claim Christian ideals when so many high-ranking leaders worked to cover up its shameful response is a disgrace!
Now the district attorney’s office has joined university officials in working to humiliate victims further by refusing to prosecute sexual offenders. Reasons given demonstrate they’re afraid of young white men who rape women.
When will the religious community of Waco stand up and challenge such evil and injustice that appear to define the Waco area as a haven for immorality and cowardice.
Barry Raker, Elon, North Carolina
***
Baylor student plea deal = White privilege
Baylor student, Assistant DA & Judge Ralph Strother = Baylor white privilege
Kim Montgomery, Waco