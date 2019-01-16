Who’s brainwashed?
The president and the Senate insist on more money for border security (barriers). The U.S. House insists on no more money for border barriers. So the mainstream media (MSM) makes it unbiasedly clear that the Democrats and Republicans are equally responsible for the shutdown? Yeah, right.
Numerous polls reflect that, based on MSM reporting (which includes the Trib), most Americans believe the Republican POTUS and Senate are almost entirely to blame for the shutdown. Not so. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer could end the shutdown at any time. But thanks to the MSM, this is not made clear! Unbiased press? Grand illusion!
Vic Russell, China Spring
***
If the president really wanted a border wall, he could have built it from January 2017 to December 2018 when Republicans controlled everything, including the House of Representatives, the Senate and the White House. He and they did not. Therefore this proved a made-for-TV stunt once the Democrats took the House of Representatives after the 2018 elections.
Think of it: more than 800,000 families screwed with for a political stunt!
Rebecca Claypool, Waco
***
When airport traffic controllers and others don’t show up for work and planes start crashing and falling out of the sky, maybe Donald Trump will come to his senses and call off this standoff about his demand for a wall.
Bill Foster, Waco
How about Waco?
As a reader of the editorial pages of the Tribune-Herald, I can’t help noticing the dissatisfaction with local government in Hewitt. As a senior resident of Waco, let me offer my two cents:
There is no protection for seniors in Waco to stop the tax increases facing those folks living on fixed incomes. My city tax bill increased 10 percent this year. First, the city needs to increase the senior exemption from 10 percent plus $5,000 to 10 percent plus $50,000.
I anticipate the next question: How would the city of Waco make up the lost income? Well, they could start by not giving away our tax dollars to immigrants from India for their motel ventures. Another example of misdirection by the city is exemplified on the front page of the Jan. 16 Tribune-Herald. One story reads “sinkholes and obstructions” and explains that the sinkhole was caused by the collapse of a sewer line. The article goes on to describe deficiencies in city infrastructure.
On the same page is a story about approval of a $1.6 million giveaway to developers for three downtown Tax Increment Financing Zone board projects. I’m not sure how the council justifies this type of handout when our seniors are overtaxed and our infrastructure is crumbling beneath our streets. It’s past time to stop these handouts and return to doing their jobs: maintaining our city.
Robert Morrow, Waco