3 NFL solutions
With professional football season once again underway and politics once again taking notice, this is my possible solution to the NFL national anthem situation: At the beginning of the game, the stadium announcer should say: “Please stand or kneel for a minute of silence to reflect on or pray for solutions for the downtrodden and injustices in our imperfect world. Thank you ... now, will you please stand for the singing of our national anthem to show respect for our flag, which represents freedom and honors those who have fought and died for us all.”
Second solution: Have the national anthem presented for the stadium spectators and TV viewers before the teams even come onto the field.
Martha Corley, Waco
***
The solution that needs to be pursued regarding NFL players protesting our national anthem before kickoff in NFL football games: Quite simple. All networks televising NFL games should instruct their camera crews, when the national anthem begins playing, to focus their cameras on the American flag, fans and, when needed, a person singing our national anthem — and never show players on the sidelines during the playing of our anthem.
After a season of players taking a knee and not being shown on television, I believe they will give up this practice.
I also understand some of the networks have opted not to televise the playing of our national anthem period. After 50-plus years of televising the playing of our national anthem, to discontinue it now would seem un-American.
Don Collins, Waco
Sharp elbows required
Shopping at the local big-name grocery has become an adventure. One must have sharp elbows, eyes that can detect narrow openings and feet nimble enough to either dash ahead of or meekly line up behind a competing cart before maneuvering through said narrow opening. Open spaces, if even existent, are respites from the competition and necessary for the faint-hearted. Another challenging aisle lies ahead full of wants and necessities to be bagged via dodging, weaving and ad nauseum Excuse mes! and I’m sorrys! Maybe, maybe not, exaggerated, but hello, base, we have a problem!
Mid-morning seems a reasonable time to shop. It also must be thought a reasonable time to stock shelves by way of stacked boxes littering the aisles and a cart to store said boxes when emptied and contents shelved. Add to this the large number of large carts wielded by employees filling grocery orders to be delivered or picked up.
This all takes up a lot of shoppers’ room! It does not seem unreasonable that a good manager could arrange for shelving, stocking and related activities to be carried out at night or at least very early or very late. Unavoidable timing or just poor management?
Juanita Case, Hewitt