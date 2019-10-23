Showing some spine
It has been said that my use of the word “rabid” in my Oct. 9 letter, “Accountable to whom,” was neither intelligent nor informed when used in connection with conservative Republicans. I beg to differ. The word also means “coming from an extreme or fanatical support of an idea.” Thus I stand by my use of the word.
The issue I raised however was not addressed. It was deflected and glossed over. The letter-writer criticizing me then assumed I was a member of a Democratic Socialist party or left-wing group! Neither is true. I am also part of We the People, just not yours.
What I am is a 74-year-old great-grandmother who has been an independent voter for 53 years, voting for the best choice, not the party!
And Mr. Dayton, I’m not part of any group trying to destroy our nation! You are doing a really thorough job all by yourself and your spineless Republican Party!
Dorothy Brown, Lorena
A fortune on misery
Regarding the Trump Dallas rally statement about Texans profiting off Hurricane Harvey, specifically Trump’s bellowed comment, “You made a fortune on the hurricane” from a storm that devastated Houston and much of Southeast Texas in 2017, destroying or damaging more than 100,000 homes. I want to know why Texans, 20,000 in the American Airlines Center and 30,000 supposedly outside, didn’t have the integrity to get up and leave following such a heartless, insensitive, false, un-American statement?
This storm killed more than 100, left catastrophic flooding and caused more than $125 billion in damage. Houston and surrounding areas were impacted for years.
Jeff Friedman, Justin
Tariffs are taxes!
We bought our normal bag of toilet paper today. It cost $25. For toilet paper. This is directed at all Republicans who accuse the liberal media of bashing your president. It doesn’t matter that I am a liberal. Both you and I paid twice as much for toilet paper today as we paid last year. Your president is unilaterally responsible, as he unilaterally imposed tariffs. To the conservatives among us, Mr. Trump (aka your president) actually believes tariffs are paid by the country of origin. Oh, no. Tariffs are paid by me and thee in the form of higher prices for almost everything we purchase. And ironically, since we are paying higher prices, we are also paying more in taxes. Isn’t that what you conservatives most enjoy?
Supporters of Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and Congressman Bill Flores can be supremely proud of the work they are not doing. By going along, blindly rubber-stamping every act by your president, we now have toilet paper we can barely afford. One can see the direct applicability of the trickle-down effect. If you voted Republican, or if you intend ever to vote Republican, get ready to pay. And pay. And pay. For products and taxes. It’s difficult to believe the Republican Party has aided and abetted this president as he “improves” the economy and increases the amount of taxes paid. Ironic, isn’t it?
Jay B. McMillen, Woodway
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.