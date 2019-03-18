Buttering our bread
When opening Sunday’s opinion pages, my eyes spontaneously sought the “Letters” section and its descriptive sub-heading, “On Dr. Nelson.” The political cartoon juxtaposed to the immediate left distracted my gaze before I could read the first letter. My quick glance led to the illusion that it featured our “stout” Waco ISD superintendent and weed aficionado, subject of the letters. A closer look revealed it was merely another caricature of our moderately obese president, this time depicted as a hugely fat hog with pink, not orange, snout and tiny pink hands.
I quickly realized my mistake, knowing full well that the Trib staff would never have been so politically incorrect on so many levels. The staff know who butters their bread, and it’s not that deplorable Trump or his deplorable supporters. It would also have ended a career or two, a reality undoubtedly understood by the editors.
Sammy McLarty, Waco
Tweet-o-mania!
Waco may or may not be a “conservative” town, but Trib opinion editor Bill Whitaker’s March 17 column, “Gov. Abbott takes shot at local leaders, sets loose Twitter gremlins,” furnishes irrefutable evidence that the city’s newspaper is firmly in the liberal/corporatist camp. Transcribing the talking points of self-serving local politicians and making sport of taxpayers’ legitimate fiscal concerns is not journalism in any meaningful sense of the word. It certainly does not serve the public interest.
Warren Buffett must be proud of his little Texas newspaper. Instead of “In God We Trust,” the Tribune-Herald masthead should boldly declare its true article of faith: “In Local Control We Obey.”
Kenric Ward, San Antonio
* * *
Regarding Mr. Whitaker’s most recent column, a few things are conveniently left out. As this paper has reported, Wacoans are being driven from their homes because of rapidly rising property taxes. The notion that Gov. Abbott is wrong for only allowing property taxes — which disproportionately impact lower and middle-class Texans — to increase by 2.5 percent per year is among the most ridiculous things I’ve read. Local governments should not be in the business of crushing their citizens with burdensome property taxes, especially when that government has seen revenues increase each of the last several years. And basing a significant portion of a column on poking fun at the tweets of an anonymous Air Force veteran with fewer than 500 followers is beneath the Trib. Used to be, at least.
Zachary Miller, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for the letter! By retweeting the veteran’s Waco-bashing comment, the governor ensured Q-Trip’s tweets could be seen by the governor’s 242,000 followers and others. The governor just posted the March 17 Whitaker column on his Twitter feed, firing up more tweets such as this from a resident pictured wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap: “Waco property taxes suck... McClennan [sic] Appraisal District raises and raises and raises taxes... poor basis for taxes because the valuation is always way over selling price.” And from an obvious Abbott skeptic: “The Gov and those in #txlege supporting this local control takeover are hoping their supporters are stupid. If you adequately fund schools and stop unfunded mandates, local government won’t have to dramatically raise taxes to cover the problems the state is causing.” Our sentiments exactly.