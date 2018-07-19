In Putin’s pocket?
This is in regard to Dan Dayton’s Thursday letter. Did he not hear what his president said to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on that worldwide stage? Did he not hear how Trump threw America under the bus? The disgraced bosses Mr. Dayton cited of the CIA, FBI and NSA have been working half their lives to keep us safe — and that includes Mr. Dayton.
The reason Mr. Dayton hasn’t heard any positive coverage of his president in the past two years is because there is simply nothing positive about him. The news media prints the news straight from Trump’s mouth. Thank God finally most Republicans in Congress are asking the same question I have been asking for two years: What is Putin holding over Trump’s head to make Trump act this way?
I am an American first and Trump is in the pocket of Putin. That should scare everyone regardless of party.
B.J. Hall, Waco
***
President Trump and his team have been investigated for collusion with the Russians to interfere with the last election. What has been found is that Russians did try to interfere with the election and some Americans have been charged with matters having nothing to do with Trump or the election.
Now, what is the difference in how the liberal media and Democrats treat President Trump and how the Russians treat our nation? Not much. The Russians want to destroy our nation and the media; Democrats want to destroy Trump. It’s clear the real collusion is between the media, Democrats and the Russians. They want to destroy this nation and our government of, for and by the people.
At this time do you think President Trump would rather sit down for lunch with some Democrats the way they treat him or Putin? It is not our external enemies we need to fear the most but our internal enemies.
Don Hardcastle, Waco
***
I write in the hope our members of Congress will denounce President Trump for his statements regarding Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election. U.S. intelligence agencies have released information on election collusion and should be trusted above a foreign government that has not been a friend of the United States.
I expect our elected representatives to speak out against President Trump. Most importantly, I expect tangible actions against Trump for putting a foreign government and his personal interests above those of the American public. Republicans in Congress are responsible for Trump’s belief that he can say and do whatever he wants without repercussions. They are responsible for rectifying this.
Katie Mendez, McKinney
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just in the interest of clarity, U.S. intelligence agencies so far agree only that Russia interfered in U.S. elections. Evidence of collusion involving the Trump circle is mostly circumstantial.