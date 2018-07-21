Whose propaganda?
Gosh, I wonder if Dan Dayton (Letters, July 19) watched the same Helsinki summit press conference between Trump and Putin as the rest of the world. No positive decisive actions were taken or even approached by the U.S. president. Because of the absolute, critical importance and political implications of this meeting, the leader of the free world should have had a powerful message for the former KGB leader of Russia regarding interference in our 2016 elections.
C’mon, Mr. Dayton, do you truly believe every media outlet except for the possibility of one within the United States and the free world are all preaching propaganda against the U.S. president? Mr. Dayton, do you truly believe every U.S. intelligence agency staffed with dedicated patriots is plotting against this president? These agencies and those who are willing to risk their lives are our safeguards of freedom.
This president continues to deny any Russian interference in our elections because a “dictator” with a devastating track record of human rights violations tells him his country is innocent. In doing so, the president ignores his own country’s intelligence information. It has been proven that this president was informed way back in January 2017, a few weeks prior to his inauguration, that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election.
Mr. Dayton is surely entitled to his opinion but must be cognizant of certain historical facts. It was a liberal, Democrat president who avoided a ballistic missile confrontation between the United States and the then-Soviet Union in October 1962 in Cuba. Having lived through that crisis and the Cold War as the child of an Air Force flier, I understand, maybe better than most, how very close our nation came to a full-scale nuclear war. Again, I reiterate, this crisis was avoided because a liberal Democrat president announced to the Soviet Union with ringing authority and a powerful message that the United States would not abide by their tactics in Cuba and would not fall prey to the threat of Communism.
So, Mr. Dayton, think what you want, but keep the stories accurate. The propaganda is spewing from the White House — not the free press or intelligence agencies.
Donna M. Myers, Waco
***
Please forgive me for being such an idiot. But what’s the difference between 12 Russian socialists trying to sway an American election and 12 liberal American media outlets trying to do the same thing?
Russell Ritchey, Waco
***
So far, an unmarked airliner has not delivered pallets of cash in foreign currencies we call money laundering to Moscow International in the dead of night and additional U.S. uranium reserves have not been transferred to Vladimir. Think Tehran and Uranium One.
President Trump did OK.
Ernie Wilson, Hewitt