Trump & the Russians
It’s official! Our Glorious Leader is now the chief executive of the White Russian Party in America! Presented with overwhelming evidence that a foreign country struck at the heart of our democracy in a blatant act of war, Glorious Leader instead tried to discredit the investigation while standing next to the perpetrator of this act! Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must be saving a dose of Novichok, just in case.
Our president’s treasonous comments denying Russian interference in our elections are the musings of a dangerously deranged individual. Our country has been sold out to Russia in the name of power and money, and the time of judgment is nigh for every GOP representative. They can either defend the United States and our democracy or they can serve the forces of fascism that have a stranglehold on their party. I’m guessing they won’t lift a finger while Glorious Leader simultaneously lifts a giant middle finger to our longtime allies and cuddles up close with other dictators and despots like himself.
Now, THAT’S SAD.
William Howard, McGregor
***
After the Helsinki summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, it appears that disease called the mainstream media can’t get no satisfaction.
I assure you that if our president had appeared on camera with Putin physically battered, bruised and bleeding, led by a spiked collar and chain, the media and former disgraced bosses of the CIA, FBI and NSA still would not have approved of President Trump’s decisive actions. And all this furor within 15 minutes of the conclusion of the meeting!
I’ve been waiting for more than two years for any positive coverage of our president but have realized this is not going to happen. The news outlets have become nothing more than propaganda machines for those on the left who desire to control this great nation and enslave our people to a failed political system — communism.
Dan Dayton, West
***
In 1972, film actress and political activist Jane Fonda visited North Vietnam, an act that some consider treasonous even today.
In 2003 Natalie Maines of the Dixie Chicks stood on a concert stage in the United Kingdom and declared that she was ashamed that President George W. Bush came from her home state of Texas. Many considered this one step short of treason and there was a vicious campaign to ruin the Chicks’ career.
And on July 16, 2018, the president of the United States announced to the world that he believed Vladimir Putin — ex-KGB agent, murderer of his political rivals and dictator of our enemy — over the consensus of the U.S. intelligence community, including the CIA, FBI and NSA. If that’s not treason, someone owes Jane Fonda and the Chicks huge apologies!
Evelyn Cowart, Waco