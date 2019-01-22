Such a lonely island
The current government shutdown hinges primarily on the parties’ hunt for political victories rather than their views on border security or immigration. Acquiring funding for the wall would grant President Trump a political victory by helping him fulfill a 2016 campaign promise. For the Democrats, the 2018 agenda of resisting Trump can only be adhered to by stopping the wall. Both groups want to appease their respective constituencies.
The only problem is that this makes the parties involved incredibly inflexible. Failing their coalitions means being thrown out by everybody. For example, if Trump fails conservatives on the wall, they will lose faith in him, and Democrats will not like him any better. Moderation is a lonely island that does not usually get a politician re-elected.
A compromise requires both sides to swallow some pride as well as toy with semantics. The president will have to obtain some type of barrier, but it just can’t be called a wall. It may be a “pseudo-wall,” perhaps some type of heavy-duty barrier or wall-fence combination. At the same time, Democrats must come to the table and be prepared to accept Trump’s “security gateway.”
Perhaps Republicans can throw in some concessions involving Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) to sweeten the deal. If accepted, this compromise allows both sides to feasibly claim a political victory. Trump can still claim he obtained his wall and Democrats can say they forced Trump to accept DACA and stopped Trump’s wall in favor of a “security gateway.” Everyone is somewhat happy. More importantly, federal workers can head back to work.
With political victories obtained and coalitions satisfied, America could get moving again.
Sean Galli, Waco
***
In his Jan. 17 letter, Vic Russell of China Spring proclaimed that the Democrats were responsible for the shutdown and could end it at any time. I’m going to recommend that Vic sign up for Congress.gov. There he will find that the House Democrats have passed five bills to end the shutdown (HR52, HR5, HR622, HJ1, HR28). It is Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who has refused to bring those joint resolutions and their companion bills to the Senate floor for a vote. McConnell was also the one who refused to put the continuing resolution on the floor for a vote in December that started the shutdown.
I think perhaps it’s time to look deeper into McConnell’s motivations.
Cheryl Foster, Waco
***
President Donald Trump’s shutdown of the federal government — now entering its record 33rd day with a second paycheck now missed for government workers — is for one reason and one reason only: because Chuck and Nancy wouldn’t give him $5.7 billion for a wall that he said repeatedly Mexico was going to pay for.
Chance Hodde, Waco