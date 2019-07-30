Whereas, whereas
Whereas the Mueller report is over and done and, to the disappointment of the “Drinking Liberally” weekly gathering, our president is finally completely exonerated. No collusion. No obstruction.
Whereas David and T Bone need to accept the complete Mueller report as final, but lo, being good liberal Democrats they refuse to accept the truth.
Whereas they believe further investigation would confirm what they believe the report said. Being smart they now want to change course.
Whereas they want the House of Representatives to censure the president. Slapping Donald Trump on the wrist would be just what he would want.
Whereas the House in its collective wisdom would guarantee President Trump is again elected in 2020. In 2024 Republicans would win again and again in 2028.
Whereas David and T Bone might be the only candidates to run on the Democratic ticket in 2032.
Whereas we very well may be seeing the death of the Democratic Party.
Whereas that might not be bad.
Joe A. Hunter, Clifton
Bail ’em out!
The trade war that Trump created all by himself continues to cause extreme harm to farmers and companies throughout the United States. South Dakota has been devastated by the trade wars, says their Republican governor. She says that damage done to farmers is trickling down to the rest of the state, “impacting every Main Street business, everybody that has another entity out there that relies on a successful agriculture industry.” A Southern Methodist University professor says: “If you can figure out what size shoe your kids will need to go back to school in August, you should buy those shoes now. They are going to get more expensive in August.”
Twenty years ago, Houston did $1 billion in trade with China. That number swelled to $20 billion in recent years. Not any longer. Farmers already reeling from Trump’s trade war are now facing increasing prices for equipment because of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum. After Trump met China at the G20, he said China would be buying our farm products. Now Trump says China “is letting us down” by not buying American agricultural products “that they said they would” — which is something they actually never said. We can just chalk up this failure to the ever-increasing number of disasters triggered by this king of bankruptcies.
Chuck Nissley, Temple
Smart change
Thank you, Waco City Council, for approving a zoning change to be able to bring the QuikTrip to Waco. An upscale venue where one can treat themselves to many of their amenities besides gasoline. QuikTrip keeps their locations clean besides using landscaping to enhance their property. Again, a big thank-you.
Jan Gentry, Waco