Needless footnote
While impeachment is a political matter, its outcome is influenced by rhetoric. Therefore, why did Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland feel compelled Wednesday to rush out and talk to the press about the Department of State Inspector General’s congressional briefing? By his own admission, this was not urgent and included “nothing relating to the president’s impeachable conduct.”
Raskin said it pertained to a packet of misinformation and debunked conspiracy theories apparently meant to smear the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine as well as Joe and Hunter Biden — a packet whose author is unknown, was given to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo whose legal advisers then turned it over to the State Department IG. The story most of the day was President Trump’s seeming meltdown in response to the accelerated impeachment inquiry. So why give oxygen to this unrelated story?
What’s troubling about Raskin’s reaction is that it likely will become part of Trump and the Republicans’ deflection, confuse and conquer strategy. Stop shooting yourselves in the foot, Democrats! Heed Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s advice: Keep it simple and stay focused.
Richard Cherwitz, Ernest A. Sharpe Centennial Professor Emeritus, Moody College of Communication, University of Texas
Smear campaignI completely sympathize and understand how “Unbiased Reader” in Wednesday’s letter column can be confused about the article titled “Smear campaign” that was recently on the front page of the Waco Trib, considering that the birds downtown and our current president are both pooping on us.
Just saying....
Stephen Davies, Waco
Who’s next?Who in your life would have to die from gun violence for you to care about gun control?
The AR-15 slaughtered 26 Texans and wounded 20 more in Sutherland Springs. In El Paso, 22 Texans slaughtered and 24 wounded by this AR-15 weapon of war. Seven more Texans died and 25 wounded in the Odessa/Midland slaughter using this same weapon of war. In Aurora, 12 were killed and 70 were wounded by a 100-round drum and AR-15 weapon of war. In Orlando, 29 humans were murdered and 53 wounded with an AR-15. Seventeen students and teachers were murdered with an AR-15 style weapon of war in Parkland. In Las Vegas, 58 fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers were slaughtered and 422 were wounded with this weapon of war. In Sandy Hook, 20 little kids and six adults were slaughtered. Four were murdered and four wounded by an AR-15 weapon in a Waffle House. In San Bernardino, 14 humans murdered and 22 wounded with this weapon of war. In Pittsburgh, 11 people were murdered and seven wounded by this AR-15. Dayton saw 10 dead and 27 wounded when attacked with the AR-15 and a 100-round drum. This is 237 souls MURDERED and 702 injured.
Are you the next one to receive your daughter’s last text, “I love you Mom”?
Chuck Nissley, Temple
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.