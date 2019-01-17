Costly mistake
Citizens of Waco: You have a piece of property purchased many years ago adjacent to the current city landfill in West Waco and designated as the next landfill. If the city of Waco started putting garbage or trash at that property tomorrow, probably no one would even notice. There would be no change in the environment or lifestyle of people living in the area. People commuting would notice no change from what they have observed every day since they moved to that area. It would be business as usual. The current landfill and designated property right next to it were there when most residents made the decision to settle there.
Citizens, your City Council has spent approximately $6 million buying land and collecting information needed in an attempt to get a permit for a landfill from the Texas Commission on Environmental Qualify. According to figures printed by this newspaper, you will spend some $2 million more each year to transport your trash to a site near Axtell than it would cost to continue operations next to the current landfill. Your garbage fees will increase $3.23 per month.
Think of how many city streets that $6,000 could repair. You would also have the $2 million saved each year to use for maintenance that needs to be accomplished in your city.
You should demand your City Council and city administration spend your tax money more efficiently and use the property next to the landfill for the purpose for which it was purchased — as a landfill — and forget the costly prospects of using property next Axtell for a landfill. Think about it!
David L. Reed, Axtell
Traffic reflections
I read the recent article in the Trib about the number of deaths that occur on our Texas highways. On Tuesday nights my wife and I drive down Waco Drive to the Sul Ross Senior Center to go dancing and we see numerous people crossing the street wearing dark clothing. To be honest, if we had not been looking in their direction and they had stepped out into the street, we would have hit them. I was so glad to see that children’s shoes now have reflective tape. So do most bicycles.
Since we do not seem to be self-governing and our population is sure to grow with the immigration explosion, it looks like the cheapest way is for our clothing manufacturing companies to start placing reflective tape on our everyday clothes. We claim to be a country based on freedom, yet we are constantly finding new ways to get ourselves killed.
Clarence T. Symank, Waco
Fuzzy math?
The Trump wall is now projected to cost $5.7 billion, yet significant questions remain. What will be the accepted design? Will the construction contract(s) be on a bid basis or cost-plus? What are the projected maintenance costs and the staffing needs? These are simply not clear to the voters.
Robert Powers, Waco