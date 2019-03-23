Wacoans inspire us
Fellow Wacoans: This past weekend reminded us once again that your hospitality and generosity are why we love this city. Many people saw our town for the first time, and the response and feedback from the 80,000-plus guests who came out for Spring at the Silos has been overwhelmingly positive. Jo and I are consistently inspired by this town and this community, and your willingness to play host, helper and tour guide to the lost and turned-around.
We understand that an event of this magnitude brings with it a lot of commotion and it would be impossible to pull it off without the people of this city. I want to extend a huge thank-you to our neighboring businesses for their flexibility and understanding — we are grateful to work alongside you. And to all of the first responders and city staff who helped ensure all of last weekend’s events were as efficient and as welcoming as possible, we are thankful for all you do.
On behalf of Joanna and our entire Magnolia family, thank you!
Chip Gaines, Waco
On Dr. Nelson
In reply to Bob Lott’s March 17 letter: Hey, Bob — some of my friends in school and I are going to go out and smoke a little “touch of a vegetable substance” during lunch break. Wanna come?
Yeah, we know it’s still illegal in Texas. But, hey, our great superintendent does it, so it should be OK for us students to, right? Yes, we know our leader off in Washington is a doofus, but so far as we know he hasn’t smoked vegetable substances in the Oval Office. How many times and how much does our role-model superintendent have a little touch of the weed? This is just the first time he got caught. He should pay the price like all the rest. He should be fired from Waco ISD, no matter what “good things” he has done to and for this school. To have let him stay would have required letting all the others who have done the same stay, too. Think about the double standards as the students are.
V.S. McCrary, Waco
* * *
Reasonable people can (and do) disagree on whether Dr. Nelson should have kept his job as superintendent of Waco ISD after being arrested for marijuana possession. But to those who have felt the need to take potshots about Dr. Nelson’s weight in levying their criticisms, you should know: That kind of immaterial piling on says a lot more about the character of the critic than about the character of Dr. Nelson.
Daniel Camp, Waco
* * *
Dr. Nelson made a careless and selfish decision to break the law, break the trust of the students of Waco Independent School District. He manned up, made a selfless and honorable decision to resign. Any reason after he heals, the community heals, that six or eight months down the road he returns to continue the excellent work he started?
Jamie Amos, Waco