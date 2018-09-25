Enlightening socialists
Where is the outcry from the progressive/socialist contingent of the Waco community? The Waco Housing Authority has announced its government housing projects will be transformed to private-sector ownership and management. This is called privatization — something horrific in the eyes of the far left.
Yet I’ve not heard any of the common progressive refrains such as, “Privatization will work for private profit rather than the public good.” Possibly the years of socialism in places such as the former Soviet Union, Cuba, Venezuela and California have shaken faith in government for even the most ardent progressives. Perhaps the electorate has learned that government ownership and control does not work.
I recently heard a joke that succinctly conveyed this reality: What did socialists use to light their homes before they began to use candles? Answer: electricity.
John Pisciotta, director of Pro-Life Waco
Don’t change that dial
Cheryl Foster’s Aug. 30 letter starts with one of the liberal excuses about President Trump’s not truly winning the 2016 election because he didn’t win the popular vote, that he gained the White House only because he won more of the counties that mattered. That is so true and I thank her for showing why the electoral college vote is used.
Hillary Clinton won two of the most populous states, New York and California, by large amounts. As Ms. Foster wisely stated, Trump won because of a lot of counties that mattered. If we went by popular vote only, Clinton would be the president mostly due to the populous states. On the other hand, Trump is president because of more of the entire country.
Another reason Trump won a lot of those counties and states: A lot of people woke up and decided that they were tired of the failed old leadership of liberal control.
Ms. Foster also stated that Fox News doesn’t qualify as free press. She claims it is a state-run, pro-Trump media operation. Thank you for only watching Fox News. If she would sometimes watch CNN, MSNBC, CBS and NBC, she might have also stated that these networks were state-run, pro-liberal, Trump-hating news organizations. Ms. Foster really should watch these networks because I’m sure she’s a liberal. I’m sure she would enjoy the feeding frenzy that probably occurs on these media outlets.
As for me, I watch only Fox News. And I only know about these other stations because I see things posted on Facebook about them.
Jerry Willett, Lorena
CORRECTION
A note from contributing columnist and local activist Alan Northcutt: “I apologize for a typographical error in my Trib column of Sept. 15 concerning summer extremes and climate change. In the sentence, ‘Waco experienced an historic temperature maximum of 114 degrees Celsius,’ the temperature should read ‘114 degrees Fahrenheit.’ ”