Father’s United Way
Thank you for your thorough attention given to the United Way of Waco-McLennan County in recent pages. It’s fascinating and encouraging to watch mature and accomplished nonprofits evolve as we gain knowledge about the most effective paths to substantive impact. I was particularly pleased to know that our local UW leadership understands that without addressing the “completely antiquated” federal poverty guidelines, and that of a living wage, little else will matter and the devastation of poverty will persist. [“United Way investing for local impact: Q&A w/Barbara Mosacchio, Andrew Pick,” Sunday.]
UW of Waco “is certainly not our father’s UW…” Actually, it is for my brothers and me. Our father, Robert “Bob” Herbert was executive director of UW in Waco for 26 years, beginning in 1954. He was a smart and passionate servant who would be very pleased with the new direction set locally.
Pamela Herbert Smallwood, Waco
EDITOR’S NOTE: Thanks for writing, Pam. Many remember your father. Mr. Herbert was not only executive director of the United Way of Waco but its predecessor organizations, the Community Chest and the United Fund. A World War II veteran, he also served 15 years in various localities on the staff of the Texas Department of Public Welfare. He died in Waco in 1988.
Better national symbol
Did the Founding Fathers make the best choice in selecting the bald eagle as symbolic emblem of our nation? I have nothing against bald eagles; in size and physical stature, they are certainly impressive, fierce-looking birds. But what do they have to offer in terms of endearing character traits? Hmmm. Nothing comes to mind. Admiration for the bald eagle, like other eagles, is typically limited to symbolic associations, generally expressed in historical, mythological and religious contexts.
There is, however, another magnificent North American species that does possess an abundance of character traits that we admire — the gray wolf. The gray wolf is highly intelligent, sociable and more like ourselves than any other species on the planet. Those of us who know these animals best through observation and/or close association know them to be natural leaders, always optimistic, compassionate, courageous, forgiving, loyal, selfless, tenacious, respectful, confident, tolerant, playful, happy, supportive, affectionate, patient and resilient. To this amazing creature, family is not just an important thing — it’s everything! If you need proof, take a good look at your dog. All those wonderful qualities that makes Fido the family’s best friend, he or she inherited from wolves thousands of years ago.
I don’t advocate taking anything away from the bald eagle. It’s a noble-looking bird that has been revered by the nation for more than 200 years. The gray wolf, on the other hand, has never received a fair and unbiased hearing. The species is truly America’s icon of the wild and should be legislated to a national status equal to the bald eagle.
Waldo Montgomery, Belton