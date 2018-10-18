Consult Farewell Address
Policy disputes aren’t pulling us apart; the toxic spirit of division between us is doing that. Is it too late to take to heart George Washington’s urgent warning against hyper-partisanism in his Farewell Address? Google it — his piercingly prophetic quotes pull right up.
I’m American before I’m (fill in the party of your choice — or maybe no party at all). Our Founding Fathers seemed to see our disintegration coming if we succumbed to this but I hope there’s still time to arrest this by challenging our own attitude/spirit toward those who see things differently than we do. I work at this every day and I have distance to go but I’m going to keep at it because democracy is worth it. I’m not interested in a single-party state. There’s goodness to be found in all of our ideas if we’ll just get the toxic spirit out of our path. We can do this together.
Michele Adams-Thompson, Woodway
Blustering, bullying
I grew up in Waco, but I spent 23 years teaching economics and international studies at a university in Europe. I therefore have a different perspective on things than many other people.
Trump is a failure on foreign policy. He blusters and bullies and then backs down. He ends up with the status quo and a lot of resentment.
North Korea is doing the same things that it has done since the Korean War: agree to end the war, pretend to disarm, then do what they want. Iran is simply defying U.S. sanctions and other countries are arranging to follow the agreement even though the United States pulled out. European countries did not change their plans to increase their contributions to NATO, which were already in place. The new NAFTA is almost the same as the old.
So does the blustering and bullying get us anywhere? No. The rest of the world has lost respect for us. We have given up the leadership in the world that we restored under Obama.
Robert Scott Gassler, Everett, Washington
Moral victory
They say a game
Is either a win or a loss
But I beg to differ a little.
A moral victory
Is discussed by many
And it just may be a riddle.
For when can your men
Come up short on the score,
But grow closer as a football team?
When they’re clearly not favored
And scare a Big 12 power,
You kinda see what I mean?
’Cause this I believe:
It takes a few years
To come back from adversity.
To make your fans proud
Then, just maybe, there is room
For the case of a moral victory.
Ben Hagins, Woodway
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Baylor Bears came up a little short in the 23-17 game with Texas last Saturday.