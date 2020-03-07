Shame on the Trib!
Jack Crane is right. [Letters, Wednesday] Shame, shame on veteran newsmen Carl Hoover and Bill Whitaker of the Waco Tribune-Herald for never mentioning the vicious attacks against our draft-dodging president, commander in chief of some 17,000 lies who, as our fearless leader, has kidnapped thousands of migrant children from their families. Shame on the Trib for daring to print the hoax that our pathological mob boss is the only president impeached for committing felonious crimes. And it’s downright naughty the Trib has revealed Donny T is now in court, trying to abolish our health care while telling us that he has this great, non-existent health-care plan for all. Shame on the Trib for revealing that he is robbing our military budget to build a phony fence to keep out helpless women and children migrants — a fence Mexico was supposed to pay for. And then there’s reporting about our leader’s love and affection for the mass murderer of North Korea who keeps building atomic weapons aimed our way.
And why isn’t the Trib writing about our splendid economy where the average middle-class worker sees little economic benefit, often working two jobs to make ends meet. Meanwhile, some of our elderly go back to work while Donny T gives 91 corporations the benefit of paying zero taxes. I now pay $6,000 more on a fixed income while our genius jammed through a welfare tax bill for the wealthy with the help of the Republican Senate. I suppose we should resent news that Donny T is a climate denier who doesn’t believe in scientists, which is lately coloring his astonishing approach to addressing what he claims is the coronavirus “hoax.”
Jack Crane needs to clean up his own “idiotic tripe” and not plagiarize Trumpette talking points. To editors, writers and, yes, the Trib Board of Contributors, made up of fellow citizens in Waco, keep it coming: Truth to power through the Fourth Estate.
Mike O’Bric, Woodway
Basket of memories
I write this in hope of keeping someone from going through what I am going through. I retired from my job in May 2019, hoping to spend time vacationing and sharing time with my wife of 42 years.
Shortly afterward, she developed serious health problems. I then became her caregiver. In October 2019 we lost her oldest son to cancer. Her own health turned worse. She ended up in the hospital on Jan. 26, 2020, and passed away on Feb. 6, 2020. At one point, while we were still home, she asked, “Honey, let’s look at our old pictures.” No, I said, I didn’t have time.
Today I spend my time cleaning out closets and dressers of her clothes and things. At the back of the closet, I found a picnic basket full of memories. Before our kids get what pictures they want, I sit there and look at all of them.
Tears fill my eyes with each picture of my beautiful wife, and I remember her asking me, “Honey, let’s look at our old pictures.”
Now I wish I had. Rest in God’s arms, honey.
Gilbert Guerra, Waco
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.