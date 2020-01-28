About those Clintons
In reply to Mayin Ho’s letter in Thursday’s paper, “Pick your favorite”: It seems funny that even when never-Trumpers agree with something Trump says or does, there’s always the but.... “Yes, he was a treacherous terrorist but....”
When our special ops guys had Osama bin Laden in their cross hairs, President Clinton gave the stand-down order because of possible collateral damage — the loss of a few civilians. Result: 9/11, thousands of lives lost and monetary loss in the billions. We still have troops in Afghanistan. Was 9/11 imminent?
If President Trump was in office at the time, at least bin Laden would have been killed and almost assuredly 9/11 wouldn’t be a solemn occasion.
So far as U.S. embassy warnings go: There were ample warnings in Benghazi. Ambassador Christopher Stevens emailed Hillary about how unsafe it was. Even our close allies recalled their embassy staffs. You remember the results: A stand-down order, no help sent, Ambassador Stevens dead.
Now look at the results on Trump’s watch. In Iraq the embassy was under attack. Marines were dispatched and the cowards ran. Result: no loss of American lives.
Now, Mayin, who would you want for president in situations like these? I guess you would say President Trump but...
And I hope someone has a rebuttal to Mike O’Bric’s letter in Friday’s paper!
William Bregan, McGregor
Entitlement mania
On the Jan. 23 business page is a story titled “Trump possibly open to entitlement cuts in future.” Social Security is mentioned as part of the “entitlement cuts.” Medicare and Medicaid are “entitlement” programs. Welfare, which is part of the “farm bill,” is an “entitlement.” Ever notice when the budget is approved, welfare is not mentioned.
Social Security is not an “entitlement.” Please quit regurgitating CNN, MSNBC and unfortunately the local news media.
Jeff Keith, Lorena
EDITOR’S NOTE: Just to keep matters clear, payroll taxes are taxes paid on the wages and salaries of employees. These taxes are used to finance social insurance programs such as Social Security and Medicare. While the president has quickly walked back his vow to cut Social Security during his second term, considerable uproar has been created by an administration move to cut Social Security disability benefits by $2.6 billion over 10 years and require millions of beneficiaries to re-prove their disability. More than three dozen senators have objected.
Lock ’em up!
America is being flooded by dangerous dope, which is killing many users. We must stop this. Dope sellers are murdering just like any killer. Why don’t we pass a law that says if you sell dope and it kills someone, you get the death penalty? To further stop the flow of narcotics, we should have a life sentence without parole to anyone selling narcotics. The invasion continues to explode so locking sellers up for the rest of their lives will certainly deter most anyone from selling this horrible thing that is destroying so many lives in our country. Let’s demand these laws.
Jim Denton, Gatesville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.