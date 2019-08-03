Trump the hypocrite
Trump claims Baltimore is a “rat- and rodent-infested mess.” As usual, his hypocrisy is just a constant dribble aimed at more distraction and more fodder for his racist base. The restaurant at Trump Tower was cited for “evidence of mice or live mice” in and around the kitchen. There were also violations for “live roaches” and “filth flies.”
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago has been cited 78 times for health violations including “faulty fridges with meats stored well above the required 41 degrees.” They were also cited for dirty cutting boards, a slicer “soiled with old food debris” and an “accumulation of black/green mold-like substance” in the ice machine.
The White House itself is plagued with rats, mice, cockroaches and stink bugs. There are traps all over the place. Reporters have even reported dodging mice in the Press Briefing Room. Remember when Trump himself called the White House a “dump”?
Trump campaigned his way into office telling his base that illegal immigration is a national crisis. A crisis except for him. Trump employed many, many undocumented people at his golf clubs as waiters, groundskeepers and housekeepers for years and years so he could pay them less money and benefits. His hypocrisy and lies are as plentiful as those cockroaches running loose.
Raymond Arsenault, Belton
Trump the divine
On July 25, Pastor Ramiro Peña wrote the column, “Trump offering compassion, rule of law.” Then, on July 28, Lorenzo R. Villa wrote a letter to the editor, followed by Ana Chatham on Aug. 1, slamming Pastor Peña for his column.
The Bible says God places rulers in their positions. God placed Trump (who is not perfect) in his position as president because, among other things, he supports Israel.
Thank you, Pastor Peña, for supporting whom God supports.
Douglas P. Elbert, Woodway
The path forward
I have spent some hours now browsing old letters to the editor. Some of these are musings such as mine about the state of things in our society. Others are responses to articles and columns in the paper. They all have helped me begin to understand something: American exceptionalism is a smokescreen.
What I mean by this is that American exceptionalism is meant to blind us to the truth of our history. There is a deep-rooted conviction in American culture that our country can do no wrong, that it always makes the right choice. If it does not make the right choice, it at least made the wrong choice in a better way than anyone else.
I love our country and want to see it meet its own standard and rise above that even. This can only happen if we start to accept that our country can do wrong, has done wrong, and needs to make reparations to people it has wronged and change course in significant ways.
Christopher Williamson, Waco