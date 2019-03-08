Divine sovereignty
It was enlightening and informative to read Rev. Leslie King’s column on Process Theology as well as Dr. Olson’s letter on Relational Sovereignty. Pastor King and Professor Olson are both so articulate, so intelligent and so respected within our city. Both are wonderful people and I consider them my sister and brother in Christ. I am far below them in scholarship and eloquence.
Let me share a third view, my personal view, and that is Divine Sovereignty. This view says God is free to exercise His supreme, all-powerful authority in administrating His eternal purposes in whatever way He sees fit (Ps. 115:3). He controls the king’s heart (Pr. 22:1), He oversees peace and chaos (Is. 45:7), He knows fully what is to come (Is.46:10), He has marked out all of history (Acts 17:26) and He rules over all kingdoms and nations (Ps. 103:19).
In the book of Ezekiel alone, God identifies Himself as “Sovereign Lord” 210 times! The first church also called God “Sovereign Lord” (Acts 4:24). So I can’t disparage God’s title of Sovereign as outmoded. Instead I consider it anchored in Scripture!
The view of Divine Sovereignty says God is not limited, nor is He simply persuasive. This position has a very high view of a prevailing, Almighty God, and I think He is deserving of this praise. The angels seem to agree!
The most personal and fascinating thing about this Sovereign God is that He can be known, and solely known, through His Son Jesus Christ (John 14:6). I think on this truth Rev. King, Dr. Olson and I can agree.
John Durham, Pastor, Highland Baptist Church, Waco
But about Obama!
The March 2 contribution from David Gallagher and David Schleicher, “We can soon celebrate the Great Leader all year long,” was one of the most hate-filled articles I have ever seen against any president. I don’t mind anyone writing against the president, but this supposedly funny trash doesn’t belong in the newspaper. You put a lot of my conservative letters in the paper, but if I wrote something like this about Obama, it would never be in the paper. I agree if I did that, it would be wrong too.
Yet someone could easily write one about Obama with all the things he did. He did nothing for the blacks except keep them in the same or worse condition in his eight years. I admit Trump is not perfect. He may not be a big Christian but at least he isn’t doing things that always seem to be against Christians as Obama did. He stood up for the USA instead of apologizing about it. I could go on about how Obama left this country in such a bad condition than when he took over. Trump has gotten more done in two years even with 90 percent of the media against him than Obama did in eight years with 90 percent for him.
The hate-filled Democratic party has not done anything for two years except try to get the president. I hear people say that the Republicans tried to get Obama. No way does it even come close to the hate and accusations thrown at Trump. I have thought at times it seems like we lost the election because all the cry babies can’t stand that they lost. Anyone would hate to have anyone check into every deal they made all their lives. I’ll bet most of these holier-than-thou attackers would not be so squeaky clean.
I would expect something like this in the New York Times and I bet a lot of liberals are getting a big kick out of this column. The Waco paper has put a lot of cartoons that I thought were very hateful. This paper has never stooped this low before.
Jerry Willett, Lorena