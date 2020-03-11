Taking over Waco?
I totally agree with the Wednesday letter about Waco becoming Chip and Joanna, Texas. When Waco leadership allowed them to take over Waco, I said the very same thing.
Waco will never be the same. Waco didn’t care at all about how the massive increase in tourists would impact the people who have lived here and paid taxes all our lives. Waco saw dollar signs and that pretty much set the tone for the Gaineses to do pretty much whatever they wanted. They still do.
The ripple effect of all these houses being built is that people who have been here all their lives are losing their homes. Our taxes tripled, and when we tried to fight it, we were actually told, “You can thank Chip and Joanna.” I don’t know how long we will hold on to our family home.
The massive increase in people moving here is causing so much trash all along the roads and fields and nobody seems to care. We used to be a nice quiet town and now we are just another large city where money is everything. There’s so much traffic and trash and crime now.
I miss Waco. I miss going downtown and seeing the old buildings, I miss the next-door neighbor feeling. But one good thing: If you need something done, ask the Gaineses. They can get it done for you. It’s their city now.
Linda Eaton, Waco
Give it a spray!
Just reading today about the panic-buying due to the coronavirus. It would appear that there may be or already is a shortage of toilet paper. The question was asked: If that were to happen, what would people do for a replacement. Quick answer to said question: “Buy a handheld bidet sprayer and attach it to the toilet.”
I find it to be a fantastic way to supplement any shortage of TP. These items are commonplace in many homes in other countries: extremely inexpensive and easy to use.
This is not meant to be an irresponsible suggestion as I know that the virus is a serious matter, but sometimes simple suggestions can do a lot to alleviate a certain amount of panic.
Katherine Stephens, Waco
Blessed among us
Last week Pastor John Rambeau reminded me of an auspicious keepsake in troubled times: God can surprise us with joy, even the contagious kind. The very next afternoon I affirmed John’s adage in an unexpected and up-close setting. As my husband and I checked out from a local grocery counter, a middle-aged man (whatever “middle age” might be) entered from the parking lot, interrupted our transaction and approached our associate in a melange of excitement and delight: “I found this money (a sizable wad it was) outside ....”
As the store manager took his find to the office, we approached the good Samaritan and spoke a personal commendation: “God bless you, sir.”
To which the smiling stranger responded, “Oh, He already has, sir!”
Some of the Lord’s finest rewards come quietly but powerfully to those who give.
Kay King-Hill, Eddy
