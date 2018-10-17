Consult your McGuffeys!
French political scientist Alexis de Tocqueville in his book, “Democracy in America” (1835), coined the phrase “American exceptionalism” in describing our social, economic and political structures. He concluded that because of this exceptionalism, no democratic people will ever be placed in a similar state. Underlining factors included: our strictly Puritanical origin, exclusively commercial habits, various pursuits without relapsing into barbarism, and education. He noted that one’s religion alone bids him turn “a transient and distracted glance to heaven.”
From these ideas, the McGuffey Readers, widely read in the 19th century, hailed American exceptionalism, Manifest Destiny and America as God’s country. Current events suggest a drive to change our economic foundation from capitalism to socialism; our moral values from Judeo-Christian values learned in our churches to political correctness; and our schools from education to indoctrination.
In our early years, the political system lacked far-right wing and far-left wing elements, did not have a strong central government and was a government “of, for and by the people.” At one time the blend of Christian values with republican ideology (the idea — not the party) gave rise to a functional government.
We now stand at a crossroads. Are we to return to the original values that made this nation exceptional or become a socialist, atheistic nation governed by meandering, politically correct values?
Don Hardcastle, Waco
No tornadoes, though
Has anyone else noticed that only bad weather events are blamed on global warming? Hurricanes, floods, droughts, tornadoes, even forest fires and blizzards are all supposedly caused by global warming. But if we have a long stretch of quiet weather, which sometimes happens, no one ever blames (or credits) global warming.
The years 2016 and 2018 had two of the quietest tornado seasons on record. Was this caused by global warming? If, as we are told, global warming is responsible for “extreme” weather events, would global cooling create perfect weather that never changes?
This is all illogical, but it might make sense if global-warming alarmists could tell us what the earth’s temperature should be and how they know.
David B. Anderson, Waco
Mob rule!
Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenging Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, is a needless and unnecessary risk to our freedoms and growing economy. I have mixed feelings about Cruz and his wife’s connection with the Federal Reserve and Goldman Sachs. But I hope and pray the good people of Texas will reject O’Rourke and his party, which promotes civil disorder and mob rule. If you want to keep your low tax rates, Ted Cruz is your best option.
Joseph DuPont, Towanda, Pennsylvania