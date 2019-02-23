End TIF zones
Saving $27,000 by not having a city election seems sensible since there are no opponents. The great shame is there are no opponents. Am I the only one disgusted by the millions of taxpayer dollars given away each year to wealthy investors, most of whom are not even Waco residents? Hotels, cinemas and bars, if viable in the long term, can be built without taxpayer subsidy. If not, they will fail in spite of our initial subsidy.
Tax increment financing zones were intended to redeem blighted areas such as East Waco and they were limited to 20 years. However, greedy investors were able to get the Texas Legislature to remove the time limit. Now the downtown area, which no longer needs such perks and incentives, is still paying city, county and schools taxes based on 1982 values. When do businesses outside of TIF zones or any homeowners get to do that?
It’s true that the difference between what would be paid based on current assessments and the fraction actually paid to taxing entities is collected, but those funds, totaling over $14 million yearly, are designated by those in the TIF zones and approved by a complicit Waco City Council. Most of it is given to investors. Some of it pays for sidewalks and such downtown, but not in my neighborhood. For example, we need a sidewalk on one side of Edmond from Rambler to Richland so that children can walk to school without walking in the road or squishing through lawns. Because they are too close to get bus service, and it’s so dangerous to walk in the street, many are driven by parents, increasing the dangerous traffic.
True, $27,000 won’t build our sidewalk, but $14 million could pay for a lot of needed neighborhood sidewalks. It might be worth $27,000 to give us the chance to protest by writing in candidates who might end any TIF zone over 20 years old or in an already prospering area.
Bill Franklin, Waco
2.5 percent or bust
There was a story on the local news about families in poverty in Waco and McLennan County. I know something that will help.
Too many babies are aborted. I know something that will help.
Families have a very hard time affording insurance and medical care even when they have insurance. I know something that will help.
Families would have more money to help with these problems if property taxes were not raised every single year. This is true for homeowners as well as renters. Taxing entities blame appraisals, but they know the appraisal values before they adopt the tax rate. If they adopt anything above the effective tax rate, they are making a conscious decision to raise taxes.
Currently, they may raise the taxes by 8 percent before asking voters to ratify that tax increase. Even then, the voters must petition for a vote to ratify the increase. There’s a bill in the Texas Legislature right now that would change this amount to 2.5 percent and make the vote automatic. Please call your state representatives and state senator to say you support this bill. They may say they are for “local control.” Tell them true local control means that voters make the decisions.
Better yet, call your city council, school board and county commissioners to tell them you support Senate Bill 2 and property-tax reform.
Lisa Dickison, Waco