Witches aplenty
The recent conviction of Paul Manafort is yet another indication that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference is not what President Trump persistently claims it to be: a witch hunt. For a witch hunt to exist, there needs to be proof of baseless targeting. And in this case, that simply doesn’t exist.
The American judicial system promises every citizen a trial by jury, the opportunity to mount a defense and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. This process played out seamlessly as Paul Manafort was convicted on five counts of tax fraud, one count of failing to file and two counts of bank fraud by a jury of his peers. This is the American justice system at work. The broader investigation has led to the indictment of 31 individuals and three businesses. If this is a witch hunt, we sure are catching a lot of witches.
Rick Hall, legal adviser, Republicans for the Rule of Law
Paper ballots!
I’m most concerned about our elections. Is there any way McLennan County can go back to paper ballots? I want to ensure Russia doesn’t hack into all voting systems. If people are not on guard as to what is happening with Russia and our voting polls, Russia will get exactly the candidate they want, not the candidate the people want.
I fear that votes can be changed. I would like to be old fashioned and go back to paper ballots. I will even help count. I just want to make certain that the people’s voice is recorded accurately. Right now, I am so worried about what the truth really is.
We must get a handle on all the corruption that is occurring in our country today. That means on local levels, state levels as well as in Washington, D.C. What is the answer to the truth being spoken, written and recorded?
B.J. Harman, Woodway
Better blood
My wife and I moved to Waco in 1961. I have been involved in a lot of businesses here, but I am now 84 and no longer in business. I share a short note about your possibility of going to Carter Bloodcare in Waco and sharing a pint of good blood.
I have given many pints of blood since I was 16. Just recently I gave another pint of blood at Carter Bloodcare. A dear friend of mine, Dr. Dick Couey, who taught at Baylor University for 38 years as a professor of health information, looked at my blood one day before I went to share it. Three days later he looked at my blood again. He told me that just a few days after sharing blood, our bodies bring forth a new pint of blood and it will be better than what we gave. Awesome! He told me that my blood did look better after the three days.
If you would like for him to look at you and your blood, give him a ring.
Thanks. I hope you will go to Carter Bloodcare. You can contact them at (254) 297-4150.
Homer Owen, Waco